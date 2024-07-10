Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicolas Cage’s fresh heartbreak as son is arrested for assault with deadly weapon
Digital Cover celebrities© Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202

Nicolas Cage’s fresh heartbreak as son is arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Nicolas’s son Weston was taken into custody on Wednesday morning

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, was arrested on Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon, a development that has sent shockwaves.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. local time and was officially booked just before 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six that Weston’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred back in April. 

However, the delay in his booking remains unclear. According to The Sun, the arrest is linked to a mental health crisis Weston experienced weeks ago, during which he allegedly assaulted his mother, Christina Fulton.

Christina, best known for her role in The Doors, was seen in Los Angeles around the time of the incident with a visibly black eye and yellow bruises on her face. 

TMZ reported that the LAPD had been searching for Weston after a physical altercation with his mother, which followed a heated verbal dispute.

Christina with son Weston© Instagram
Christina with son Weston

According to reports, Christina was attempting to comfort her son during an emotional breakdown when the situation escalated. 

Weston, a mixed martial artist, fled his mother’s home before the police arrived. In a subsequent statement, Christina elaborated on the harrowing event.

Christina allegedly had a fight with Weston
Christina allegedly had a fight with Weston

“On Sunday, April 28, I was contacted by several of Weston’s friends who were deeply concerned for his well-being,” she revealed to People. 

“When I arrived, it was evident that Weston was in the throes of a severe mental-health crisis, which quickly turned into a horrific experience for all involved.”

nicolas cage weston © Photo: Getty Images
Nicolas with his eldest son

Christina emphasized her ongoing commitment to supporting her son through his mental health struggles. “I have always been there for Weston, doing everything in my power to help him get the support he needs,” she added.

By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement confirmed that Weston was no longer in custody. His bail was set at $150,000, a sum reportedly paid by his famous father, Nicolas Cage, though the actor has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

