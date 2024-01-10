Nicolas Cage leaves fans lost for words as they make discovery about the star after his 60th birthday

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when they realized that Nicolas Cage has a secret famous family connection. Already one of the most famous actors in Hollywood within his own right, with films such as National Treasure and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent under his belt, the actor is also a member of the mighty Coppola family.

Days after Nicolas marked his 60th birthday, his uncle Francis Ford Coppola - best known for the iconic Godfather trilogy, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his nephew.

© L. Cohen Uncle Francis with his nephew Nicolas

He wrote: "My nephew Nicolas always pulls a wonderful performance out of his hat, even as a little kid he could imitate a computer. His work in Michael Sarnoski's 'Pig' and his most recent performance in Kristoffer Borgli's 'Dream Scenario' is beyond an old Uncle's praise."

Indeed these are big words of praise coming from a man who has directed some of the world's best loved films. Francis has created such esteemed films as Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula. It seems that he isn't even done with directing, as Megalopolis - the first film he's directed in 13 years, is set for release in 2024.

© J. Vespa Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

Fans couldn't quite believe the connection. One fan commented: "How am I just finding out Nicolas Cage is Francis Coppola's nephew"?

Another added that they often forget the family connection between Nicolas and Francis.

Others felt it was completely in character that Nicolas could "imitate a computer" as a little kid, chiming in that "This has to be the best Cage quote I've heard yet!"

As the nephew of the well-respected director, Nicolas is part of a cinematic dynasty. He is the cousin of Sofia Coppola, who followed in her fathers footsteps to direct Priscilla and The Virgin Suicides, and Roman Coppola. He is also related to actress Talia Shire, and her son Jason Schwartzman.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Nicolas Cage with his wife Riko Shibata

At the age of 60, Nicolas' acting has been at once revered and also ridiculed. Some critics have accused him of over-acting, while Nick has actually described his performing as "mega-acting".

He has referred to his acting style as 'Nouveau Shamanic' and teased in 2011 that he would "at some point I'll have to write a book" about it. Film director David Lynch once referred to him as "the jazz musician of American acting".

There is no denying though that the actor has one of the most varied filmographies in Hollywood, as he's played everything from a leading romantic man in Moonstruck with Cher, an action lead in National Treasure, and even a caricature of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In 2024 he is set to perform in two films, horror thriller Longlegs about a serial killer, and Arcadian, an action horror flick.