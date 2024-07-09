Nicolas Cage's candid confession about fathering three kids with three different women

Parenting can be tough, even when you're a star - and many celebrities have got real about their unique parenting dynamics over the years. Now, Nicolas Cage is speaking out about his own experience as he has three kids with three different moms.

The star opened up in an interview with the New Yorker about his relationship with his three children - Weston, 33, Kal-El, 18, and daughter August Francesca, 22 months.

© Jerod Harris Nicolas Cage has three kids

He described his relationship with his children as "all different experiences. Each one has a different mother," adding: "It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married."

"That I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened," He continued. "So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention."

© Steve Granitz Nicolas and his son Weston

Less than two years ago he welcomed his daughter August Francesca with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata. The actor - whose indie horror movie Longlegs comes out on July 12 - continued that he worries about his "very adorable" daughter - his first girl.

"So this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive", he remarked, discussing how he tries to "be the best father I can be, and the best husband I can be, but it’s something that is always evolving and learning and growing."

© Michael Kovac Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko welcomed August on September 7, 2022

"Being a dad — to me, it’s not an art form, it’s . . . How do I put this?" He asked. "It’s like breathing. Everything is about her. You know, I can make a movie or not make a movie. I can’t stop being a dad. With her, it’s life. It’s my survival."

He continued that at the age of 60, he wants to be around for as long as possible for his daughter - which means he's taken less risks.

© J. Vespa Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

"I have to be careful [of] because of my daughter", he explained. "I want to be around for her as long as I can because, you know, she’s only going to be two, and I’m sixty. So I don’t want to take too many unnecessary physical risks."

He added: "But television is terrifying because you have only so much time to get the libretto in your body, and you have to keep going, keep going, keep shooting. And I thought, That’s challenging. I’m afraid of it. I’ve never prepared like that before."

The 60-year-old shares his eldest son Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, and his son Kal-El with his third wife, Alice Kim.