Nicolas Cage’s son Weston accused of beating his mother Christina Fulton

Christina Fulton, actress and mother of Weston Cage, has reportedly been involved in a distressing incident at her home in Los Angeles.

On April 28, what began as a verbal dispute between Christina and her son Weston whom she shares with Nicolas Cage, allegedly escalated into a physical altercation, leading to Christina being seen with a black eye and additional bruising on her face.

According to TMZ, emergency services were called to the scene, but Christina was not transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the matter to determine if it should be classified as felony battery.

By the time authorities arrived at Christina’s residence, Weston, aged 33, had already left the scene, and as of now, no arrests have been made.

This incident reportedly occurred when Christina was attempting to support Weston through a difficult emotional moment, inviting him to her home in an effort to provide comfort.

Photographs of Christina, taken on Sunday at a parking meter, visibly show the aftermath of the incident, with significant bruising under her eye and fading yellow marks on her cheeks and forehead.

The relationship between mother and son has been further complicated by ongoing legal battles involving Weston’s estranged wife, Hila Arounian.

Both Christina and Weston have been embroiled in a lawsuit against Hila, whom they accuse of embezzling $100,000 and filing a fraudulent restraining order to prevent them from seeing Weston’s twin daughters.

The lawsuit filed in November 2023 by Christina characterizes Hila as emotionally abusive and manipulative, leading Weston to become alienated from his own family.

Weston, in his legal claims, has alleged that Hila exploited him during a vulnerable period of recovery from mental health issues.

The former couple shares two daughters, Cyress and Venice. Weston is also a father to Lucian and Sorin from previous relationships.

In the past Nicolas has gushed about how talented his son is: "He can do things I dream about doing, compose music, sing, act, sculpt and cook and now he is a loving father," the actor said at the time. To see my son with my grandson is as close to a sense of blissful completion I ever had."

Weston has also heaped praise upon his dad and says he's a great father because of him.

"I believe that a lot of the morals and philosophies that I will teach to my son definitely comes from my father," he told ET. "He was an amazing father to me."

Nicolas is now a dad to three children, Weston, Kal-El, six, and daughter, August Francesca, who he welcomed in September 2022.