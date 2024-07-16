Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour over Donald Trump comments

Jack Black has canceled all upcoming Tenacious D shows after his bandmate Kyle Gass was accused of hate speech and encouraging political violence following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The School of Rock actor and singer took to social media on Tuesday July 16 to reveal he had canceled the remaining tour dates and that "all future creative plans are on hold".

What did Kyle Gass say about Donald Trump?

As Jack sang "Happy birthday" to Kyle on stage on Sunday July 14 while in Australia, the musician was presented with a cake.

"Make a wish," called out Jack to which Kyle paused and responded: "Don’t miss Trump next time," referencing the July 13 attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to kill the former President at a rally.

Watch the video here:

Did Kyle Gass apologize?

"The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," Kyle told fans in a statement on July 16.

"I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment." He also split from his agent, Michael Greene, with Michael telling the BBC it was "due to what occurred".

© Kyle Gass Kyle Gass, of Tenacious D, apologized in a statement

Jack Black's statement:

In response to the ongoing furor around Kyle's remarks, Jack shared a statement with fans as well, which read: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

© Jack Black Jack Black posted this statement on Instagram

What happens to all tickets?

The band were set to play in Newcastle, Australia on July 16, and the Australian touring company confirmed it had been posted. “Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D’s concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed,” their touring company announced in a statement on Instagram Tuesday.

“Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.”

No further information on other tickets is available.

Where are Tenacious D touring?

The band has completed dates across Europe and America, and was set to continue throughout Australia and New Zealand in July. They had five dates scheduled across the midwest for this October as part of a Rock the Vote campaign.

© Paul Natkin Kyle Gass and Jack Black of Tenacious D in 2002

Who is Tenacious D?

Jack and Kyle formed the band in 1994. A comedy rock act, their songs include "Tribute," which tells the story of the pair being asked to sing "the best song in the world," after meeting the devil, or risk having their souls eaten, and "The Last in Line," which won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2015.