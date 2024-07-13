Donald Trump shot at during political rally, shooter and one spectator dead

Shots rang out at a rally for Donald Trump on Saturday July 13 in Butler, PA, with the former president "fine" after being "checked out at a local medical facility".

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger has said that two people are dead, including the apparent shooter, and another is in "critical condition".

Minutes into his speech in Pennsylvania, multiple shots could be heard and Trump was seen grabbing his ear in confusion before ducking down as Secret Service rushed the stage. Blood could be seen across his right ear and streaked across his face as the Secret Service rushed him into a car.

Trump punched the air and spoke to the agents as they left the stage.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," Trump's team said in a statement.

© Anna Moneymaker Blood rushes from Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's ear

Anthony Guglielmi, US Secret Service chief of communications, added: "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

© Anna Moneymaker Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service

© Anna Moneymaker Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage

"The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump," according to the pool report. "Pool heard residual bangs afterward."

"Agents grabbed Trump, who was seen waving his fists in the air," the pool report added.

© Anna Moneymaker Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally

Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X that he is "praying for President Trump," while House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik tweeted: "Please pray for President Trump, his family, and all of the patriots at today’s rally in Pennsylvania."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement which read: "I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country."

Former President George W. Bush called the attack "cowardly," writing: "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

© Chip Somodevilla President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn in 2019

Trump has been attending various rallies in recent months as he runs for President for the second time. He was in the White House between 2017 and 2021.

He is the first Presidential nominee to run as a felon, as a jury found the former president guilty on all counts of the 34 counts in his hush money, election interference case on May 30,2024.

The trial saw Trump charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.