Ingrid Andress breaks silence on National Anthem flub, admits 'that was not me last night'

Ingrid Andress is finally speaking out after her performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby on July 15 attracted criticism online.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 32, received backlash for her shaky rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," with many citing the boos from the crowd and her off-pitch vocals.

However, the musician has finally returned to social media to share her piece on the matter, saying that she was "drunk" the night of the game and admitted to not being fully herself during that moment.

© Getty Images Ingrid is speaking out after performing the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby

"I'm not gonna b-----it y'all, I was drunk last night," her statement read. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night."

Ingrid then apologized to her fans and Major League Baseball viewers, who watched her perform at Texas' Globe Life Field on Monday night.

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid," she concluded.

© Instagram The singer released a statement on her social media page

Although some continued to criticize her for taking a more comedic approach to her statement, several more reached out with support and words of encouragement, asking for a more empathetic approach to her candidness.

The singer's rendition of the Anthem quickly stirred up conversation online, as many began comparing it to other hilarious performances, most notably Fergie's similarly derided take from the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Some even drew comparisons to a Maya Rudolph sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2006, in which she played a contest winner tasked with singing the anthem, as well as the Hannah Montana episode "O Say, Can You Remember the Words?" in which the title character struggles to remember the lyrics to the Anthem.

© Getty Images Her performance was frequently compared to Fergie's National Anthem rendition at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Nearly a week before her performance, the "More Hearts Than Mine" singer began teasing a new single, scrubbing her social media clean for the purpose. The day of the performance, she announced her upcoming single "Colorado 9."

She posted on social media: "Greetings to everyone that has a pulse. I truly love you all so much. I've been absent for a minute, but I'm so stoked to announce that my new single 'Colorado 9' comes out on July 24th, pre-save it now."

© Getty Images Ingrid was set to release her new single "Colorado 9" and perform on July 17 and 24

Ingrid added: "To celebrate, I'm playing two very special shows, one in Nashville, this Wednesday, July 17th, at Row One, and one in Denver on Wednesday, July 24th, at Globe Hall."

"Thank you for being here for me even though I've been living under a rock. Y'all are the best and I can't wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon)." Ingrid has been nominated for four Grammy Awards between 2021 and 2023, including Best New Artist.

While links to the shows in Nashville and Denver on July 17 and 24 were originally listed, both are now unavailable in the wake of Ingrid's announcement. Her next performance dates are listed for early August.