Selma Blair opens up about 'wonderful' new 'Midwest man' she's dating amid MS battle

Selma Blair has had a rocky few years; she has battled with alcoholism, separated from her partner and received news about her health that no one ever wants to hear.

However, since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in August 2018, things have been looking up for the Legally Blonde actress as she redefines what it is to live with a disability.

Not only has her health improved since her diagnosis, but she has also found love with a "Midwest" man, as she told Us Weekly this week.

"He's not in this business, although he has produced before," she told the publication for her cover story. "I wanted a Midwest man, and I found a real Midwest man."

While the couple keep their relationship private, Selma gushed about her new love and how she fits him into her busy schedule in the new interview.

"I saw him from across a table, and now he's my boyfriend. [I think] relationships are best kept out of press if possible. Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it's possible to find love at 52. And beyond!"

© Getty Selma was diagnosed with MS in August 2018

"Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you're going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily," she continued.

"That's why I would never want to get married. It's a major setup to fail."

The fashionista has walked down the aisle once before: she married writer and producer Ahmet Zappa in 2004 but sadly divorced just two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.

© WWD The Cruel Intentions actress has become a disability advocate since receiving her diagnosis

Selma has one son whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick; the pair dated from 2010 to 2012 and continue to co-parent Arthur Saint, who is now 12 years old. Her son joined her at a red carpet event in 2021 for her documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, which followed the actress as she dealt with her health struggles.

She has been open about simultaneously balancing motherhood and her MS diagnosis, telling Us Weekly, "I'm a single mom supporting my kid and want a great life for us. But I know I'm privileged, and others struggle so much more."

Since receiving her diagnosis and, in turn, sharing her health journey with the world, Selma said that her life has absolutely changed for the better.

© Paul Archuleta Selma shares her son, Arthur Saint, with ex Jason Bleick

"Once I knew I had MS -- which I'd had for a while -- [things] made so much more sense. And I actually became much happier."

She continued, "I'd had these jerks and spasms for many years, and I'd try to suppress them or keep moving or drink excessive amounts of alcohol to stop big things that I thought were mental."

The 52-year-old has been praised for her unflinching honesty about living with the disease, which causes the immune system to attack the nervous system and can lead to muscle stiffness, tremors, loss of balance and trouble talking. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates that 2.9 million people worldwide suffer from the chronic disease.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Selma attended Paris Fashion Week this year, flexing her fashionista muscles at the Schiaparelli show

"So many people come up to me on the street. I've never had that. Being honest about the diagnosis and putting myself out there has been a real enrichment in my life," she told Us Weekly.

Despite the devastating nature of MS, the Cruel Intentions actress, who has been sober for over eight years, shows no signs of slowing down.

"When the world is dark, you have to go and find the beautiful things," she said. "I've been living my best life trying to do just that."