Selma Blair, 51, shares painful health update amid MS remission with candid video

Since her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018, Selma Blair has become an outspoken activist about the autoimmune disease.

The actress shared an update of how she's getting on now she's been in remission since 2021, revealing that despite her MS no longer progressing, she is still in a lot of pain and dealing with a whole host of other health issues.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself in her bed, delivering the candid health update from bed.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Selma Blair has been outspoken about MS

"I hurt all the time", Selma admitted. "I say that only for you people that hurt also, like I get it."

She carried on that this is partly due to ageing, because when you get older it hurts and "you have to stretch" - except the Legally Blonde actress struggles to stretch due to her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"The Ehlers-Danlos - which is something so many more people have now than I realized…" she explained. "Like your muscles just aren't as stable, so the Ehlers-Danlos will make me really really really stiff because I'll pull my muscles too easily and then they're like slack and sit there so I get some injuries."

This might sound incredibly painful and heartbreaking, but according to Selma "this is nothing that's like, horrible, scary stuff or anything".

WATCH: Selma Blair opens up about ‘chronic’ health issues

She added: "It's just one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing that you have to watch, because people think stretching is so good for you and I'm technically not allowed to stretch because I'm always stretching."

Selma went on to update fans on her MS, stating it's "fine" and she's "still in remission", but she's due for another MRI and blood work.

"But I seem to be doing fine and this helps so much", she said, gesturing towards a piece of medical equipment.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Selma with her dog

While many people may not know much about multiple sclerosis, one of the few prominent details about it is that often people who have it struggle to walk. Selma revealed her own journey towards walking more.

"If I'm by myself, I do move and walk better", she confirmed. "And in open space. But still I notice when I go out it's still very pronounced when I go into different rooms, hallways or meeting new people or even focusing on talking about it."

But she revealed she doesn't mind talking about how strange this can be now since speaking to other people with MS and neurological issues.

© Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment Selma in 2022

One particularly heartbreaking admission from the actress was that she gets sad when people ask her what she wants to do with her life because she's so tired.

"I just want to sleep and then get on my horse and be better. I'm a beginner every day, so it's like Groundhog Day, and I'm doing really well - there's no complaining" she explained. "But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination, or balance, or stamina that I want to."

Despite this, Selma confirmed she's "still lucky, still grateful", but "it's still a bummer".

Selma's confessions about the current state of her health struck a particular chord with people who also have MS and Ehlers-Danlos, as well as other people with disabilities.

"I hope this becomes a series", one person wrote. "Thank you for using your platform to normalize invisible disabilities & illness. So much love to you."

Another added: "Thank you for sharing!! I have MS too and it really irritates me when people question whether my symptoms are real or not." Meanwhile a third person wrote "I have Ehlers-Danlos and chronic cancer…THANK YOU for being an voice, an advocate, a warrior."

Selma has been in remission for her MS since 2021 when she had a bone marrow transplant "to stop the progression of the MS, that had been, for really many, many years, burning."