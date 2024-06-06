Selma Blair makes rare red carpet appearance amid MS battle — with the sweetest date!

Selma Blair was in good company during her latest rare outing in New York City.

Though the Legally Blonde actress has largely stepped away from acting since she was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 — she has fortunately been in remission since 2021 — she still celebrated the magic of film during the opening night of the TriBeCa Film Festival.

The festival officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 5, with the premiere of Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, a documentary about the iconic Belgium-born fashion designer, and the Hellboy star showed her support, along with her adorable service dog!

Selma stepped out on the red carpet looking chic as ever, wearing a fitted, black one-shoulder dress with a long sleeve, paired with pointy-toed heels, and she had her now signature platinum blonde hair styled into a slicked bob.

She was all smiles posing for photos with the woman of the hour, Diane, as well as with her adorable service dog, Scout, plus another handsome date, an unnamed mystery man, with whom she posed quite affectionately.

Prior to her TriBeCa show of support, Selma's last red carpet appearance was in April in Los Angeles, during Mercedes-Benz's debut of their brand new electric G-Wagon car.

© Getty Selma and her sweet pup Scout

Though she is in remission from her MS, she remains candid about the difficulties she still struggles with, and earlier this year, she shared a video on Instagram detailing some of them.

"I hurt all the time," Selma admitted, noting: "I say that only for you people that hurt also, like I get it," and explained how her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome — a group of 13 inherited genetic disorders that affect connective tissues — makes it even more difficult.

© Getty The actress also had a mystery date by her side

"The Ehlers-Danlos, which is something so many more people have now than I realized," she continued, "Like your muscles just aren't as stable, so the Ehlers-Danlos will make me really really really stiff because I'll pull my muscles too easily and then they're like slack and sit there so I get some injuries."

"It's just one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing that you have to watch, because people think stretching is so good for you and I'm technically not allowed to stretch because I'm always stretching."

Still, she added: "But I seem to be doing fine and this helps so much,' gesturing toward a piece of medical equipment on her bed.