Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates incredible news following Giovanni Pernice's Strictly exit

Rose Ayling-Ellis has a lot to be excited about at the moment, and news reports suggest she'll have even more to celebrate soon.

According to The Mirror, the 2021 Strictly champion is being lined up to present another high-profile documentary about British Sign Language for the BBC, following the success of her programme Signs for Change, which was nominated for a National Television Award.

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that the actress and presenter would be awarded an MBE in the King's 2024 Birthday Honours.

Recognised by the monarch for her support and activism for the deaf community, Rose had previously revealed in an interview with HELLO! that she hoped her appearance on the hit dance competition show would help to spearhead further diversity and inclusion.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose is being made an MBE

Rose's career highs

The actress has been busy filming upcoming BBC thriller Reunion, which tells the story of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

Rose is also lined up to appear on the hit genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? alongside some major stars.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Rose has a lot to look forward to

The star's career has gone from strength to strength since she won Strictly in 2021, alongside Giovanni Pernice, who, it was recently revealed, will not return to the series this autumn following complaints about his teaching methods – most notably and publicly from his 2023 celebrity partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

The BBC released a statement regarding the matter, commenting that: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose and Giovanni won Strictly in 2021

What has Amanda said about Giovanni?

At the start of the last series, rumours began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off. Amanda then abruptly quit the show for "personal reasons" in October.

© BBC Amanda and Giovanni initially denied rumours of a rift

She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and reportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea.

According to journalist Katie Hind, the Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

© Dave Benett/WireImage The dancer with his girlfriend Molly Brown earlier this month

What has Rose said about Giovanni?

Rose and the Sicilian star appeared to get along incredibly well during their successful partnership in 2021, with viewers calling for them to reunite ever since.

© Getty Rose hasn't publicly addressed the controversy

Speaking about their time on Strictly after the end of the series, the actress commented: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill. "But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."