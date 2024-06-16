Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates incredible news following Giovanni Pernice's Strictly exit
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates incredible news following Giovanni Pernice's Strictly exit

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2021

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Rose Ayling-Ellis has a lot to be excited about at the moment, and news reports suggest she'll have even more to celebrate soon. 

According to The Mirror, the 2021 Strictly champion is being lined up to present another high-profile documentary about British Sign Language for the BBC, following the success of her programme Signs for Change, which was nominated for a National Television Award. 

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that the actress and presenter would be awarded an MBE in the King's 2024 Birthday Honours.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice's tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis amid fan reunion hopes

Recognised by the monarch for her support and activism for the deaf community, Rose had previously revealed in an interview with HELLO! that she hoped her appearance on the hit dance competition show would help to spearhead further diversity and inclusion. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis in blue floral dress© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Rose is being made an MBE

Rose's career highs

The actress has been busy filming upcoming BBC thriller Reunion, which tells the story of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison. 

Rose is also lined up to appear on the hit genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? alongside some major stars. 

Rose Ayling-Ellis with tartan fleece and white t-shirt© Mike Marsland/WireImage
Rose has a lot to look forward to

The star's career has gone from strength to strength since she won Strictly in 2021, alongside Giovanni Pernice, who, it was recently revealed, will not return to the series this autumn following complaints about his teaching methods – most notably and publicly from his 2023 celebrity partner, actress Amanda Abbington

The BBC released a statement regarding the matter, commenting that: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken." 

Giovanni Pernice standing with Rose Ayling-Ellis© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Rose and Giovanni won Strictly in 2021

What has Amanda said about Giovanni?

At the start of the last series, rumours began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off. Amanda then abruptly quit the show for "personal reasons" in October. 

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on It Takes Two © BBC
Amanda and Giovanni initially denied rumours of a rift

She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and reportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly. 

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far

Rose and Giovanni with the Glitterball in 2021
Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021
  • 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
  • 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 
  • 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 
  • 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 
  • 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 
  • 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 
  • 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 
  • 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 
  • 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
  • 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
  • 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 
  • 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 
  • 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 
  • 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 
  • 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
  • 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
  • 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
  • 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 
  • 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 
  • 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea. 

According to journalist Katie Hind, the Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us." 

Molly Brown and Giovanni Pernice attend the World Premiere of "Man And Witch: The Dance Of A Thousand Steps" at the Prince Charles Cinema© Dave Benett/WireImage
The dancer with his girlfriend Molly Brown earlier this month

What has Rose said about Giovanni?

Rose and the Sicilian star appeared to get along incredibly well during their successful partnership in 2021, with viewers calling for them to reunite ever since. 

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis on red carpet© Getty
Rose hasn't publicly addressed the controversy

Speaking about their time on Strictly after the end of the series, the actress commented: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill. "But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more