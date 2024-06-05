Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to social media following new Giovanni Pernice allegations

It's almost three years since Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis first danced together, but the former Strictly pair still have many loyal fans.

While the Italian dancer has been in the news due to actress Amanda Abbington's fresh allegations that he was "nasty" when she was his celebrity partner on the show last autumn, an experience she previously said had left her with "mild PTSD", Rose has remained silent on the topic of Giovanni's teaching.

She returned to social media on Wednesday, however, with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's sweet tribute to former Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Not commenting on her former dance partner's current controversy, she instead highlighted a local sushi restaurant in Sheffield, where she is currently filming an exciting new drama.

In the short clip, Rose attempted to pick up some food with chopsticks and tagged Japanese restaurant Guyshi as she wrote: "Lovely people who take good care of me. Thanks to Sheffield's finest @mrdanwalker," self-deprecatingly adding: "I need to practice my chopstick skills…"

© Instagram Rose shared a sweet glimpse into her life

What has Amanda said about Giovanni?

At the start of the last series, rumours soon began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off.

Amanda then abruptly quit the show for "personal reasons" in October. She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and repportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea.

© BBC Giovanni and Amanda before the start of the 2023 series

According to journalist Katie Hind, the Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

She also told the publication: "I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni," and added: "You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Sherlock actress says she's received death threats

What did Rose say about Giovanni's teaching?

Rose and the Sicilian star appeared to get along incredibly well during their successful partnership in 2021, with viewers calling for them to reunite ever since.

Speaking about their time on Strictly after the end of the series, the actress commented: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose and Gio had a close relationship

"But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole) 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani) 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace) 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones) 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton) 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse) 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

What was the BBC's response to Amanda's allegations?

The corporation recently put out a statement, which read: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

© James Green It's unknown whether the dancer will return this year

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about."