Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrate as they mark special milestone The Strictly champs captured the nation's heart

One of the joys of last year came with watching Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dance themselves to glory when they won Strictly Come Dancing.

And as the final of this year's competition draws in, the pair took to social media to reflect on their monumentous win as they marked the special milestone. Although the pair weren't together for the event, as Giovanni will be in the Strictly studios and Rose will be performing on stage, the pair both made gushing tributes.

Sharing a photo of the pair lifting the Glitterball Trophy, Giovanni penned: "That indescribable feeling! Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!

"Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves, we all do have faves and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!! There is no show without you always grateful to be part of this incredible family."

Rose reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, and added: "One year ago! Good luck to all the couples tonight. It is such a wonderful feeling.

"I will watch it on iPlayer tomorrow cos I am performing tonight. Turning off social media cos I'm going to do my very best to avoid spoiler[s]!"

Giovanni and Rose lifted the trophy last year!

Giovanni's post sparked quite a reaction amongst his fans, with Gorka Marquez's fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, cheekily commenting: "Can you pass it to Gorka and Helen please!"

A second added: "No one will ever top the win by Rose and Giovanni," while a third shared: "Forever my favourite Strictly couple ever. Need to see you dance again soon!!!"

And a fourth penned: "Thank you for the reminder that we are never getting over that moment or that series EVER. No matter how much the show must go on, it will now or never ever be the same, magic happened that year."

Who will lift the Glitterball Trophy?

This year's final will see Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu attempt to win over the audience one final time.

All four of the couples have topped the leaderboard and consistently scored highly, so it really is anyone's game!

