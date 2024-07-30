Taylor Swift breaks silence on 'horrendous' Southport attack in the UK

Taylor Swift has finally spoken out following the tragic attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in the United Kingdom.

The singer took to Instagram to share her "sympathies" for the families affected by the stabbing.

© @taylorswift Instagram Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message

Sharing a statement to her story, Taylor wrote: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders."

She continued: "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Taylor's statement comes as two children were killed in the knife attack, with nine injured - six critically - at a children's dance workshop. Two adults are also in critical condition after they were stabbed trying to protect the children at the Taylor Swift-themed event, according to Merseyside Police.

© Christopher Furlong Tributes to the victims left by wellwishers on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack, although police state that the motivation for the attack was "unclear". It is not being treated as a terror attack.

The dance class was for children between the ages of six and 10 years old.

© Getty Police on the scene in Southport

Taylor was not the only public figure to speak out following the incident, as the King released his own personal message. He wrote: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

© Christopher Furlong UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives to pay tribute to the child victims of a knife attack on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England

The Prince and Princess of Wales similarly shared their "love, thoughts and prayers" to the victims of the "heinous attack" with their own heartfelt message on social media.

They wrote in the joint statement: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

"Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said: "Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops."