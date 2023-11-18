Taylor Swift is "overwhelmed with grief" after learning of the death of one of her fans before her Eras show in Brazil on Friday.

The 33-year-old confessed her heart is "shattered" as she penned an emotional handwritten statement on her Instagram Story, admitting she is "devastated" by the tragic loss, although she did not divulge how the unknown fan died.

WATCH: The Eras Tour concert film trailer

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she began. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Revealing she would not have the strength to talk about the death at her show on Saturday, Taylor continued: "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

© Instagram Taylor Swift penned a handwritten statement about her fan's death

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends." She added: "This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Friday night saw Taylor perform her first of three shows in Rio de Janeiro, where temperatures soared to almost 100 degrees. She is due back on stage on Saturday and Sunday.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift's fan died before her Eras show in Brazil on November 17

Taylor's Brazil visit comes after she performed in Argentina, where she was forced to postpone her second show due to dangerous weather conditions.

The singer took to social media to share the news with fans, writing: "I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.

"Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!" she added.

© John Shearer Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras World Tour

During the North American leg of the tour, there were several rainstorms that hit the show, and she pushed back the start time of the last night of the Nashville shows three hours due to the weather.

Meanwhile, Taylor received some happier news recently after it was announced she has been nominated for six Grammy Awards.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift has been nominated for 6 Grammy Awards

She was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice, Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero.

One nomination that could see her make history is the nod for Album of the Year for her 2022 record Midnights, which if she won, would make her the first person ever to win the accolade four times.

© John Shearer Taylor Swift could make history at the Grammys

The singer has won the major award three times previously; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the other winners being Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.