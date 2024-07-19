Kim Kardashian reacts as Donald Trump's granddaughter celebrates milestone birthday with Taylor Swift-inspired cake

Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella celebrated her 13th birthday this week with a Taylor Swift-inspired cake.

"Best cake for my favorite Swiftie," Ivanka captioned a Story post that showed the heart-shaped white cake with the words 'boys only want love if it's torture,' spelled out across the top.

© Instagram Arabella Trump with her Taylor Swift-inspired birthday cake

© Instagram Taylor Swift inspired Arabella Trump's birthday cake

The cake had a blood-red interior with red icing that oozed out when cut. It recalled the "Black Space" music video which saw Taylor stab the cake while in a manic phase.

Kim Kardashian, who has become good friends with Ivanka, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, liked the post, and commented: "Happy Birthday Arabella."

© Instagram Arabella Trump's 13th birthday party

© Instagram Arabella is Ivanka's eldest

But her decision to react surprised many, as Kim and Taylor notoriously have been in a long-running feud with Taylor referencing the pain and shame she felt from Kim during her 2024 song "thanK you aIMEe".

"Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead, I pushed each boulder up the hill, your words are still just ringing in my head," Taylor sang in post-chorus before hitting back at rumors Kim has changed, singing: "And maybe you've reframed it, and in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue, I don't think you've changed much."

Their feud dates back to 2016 when Kim's ex-husband Kanye West included her name in the song "Famous," rapping: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that [expletive] famous."

Taylor hit back saying she never gave permission for Kanye to use her name, only for Kim to release an illegally recorded phone call in which she appeared to approve the line.

© SAUL LOEB Kim Kardashian (L)and Ivanka Trump listen as US President Donald Trump speaks about second chance hiring and criminal justice reform

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009," Taylor told fans in the 2016 post, which she captioned: "That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet."

But years later, the full recording was leaked and it confirmed that at no point did Kanye read out the second half of the line.

Taylor endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, and has called for the election of progressive candidates that believe in rights for women and the LGBTQ community.

A day after Arabella's birthday, Ivanka was back on the campaign joining Donald, former First Lady Melania Trump, and her half-sister Tiffany at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.