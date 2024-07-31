Sharon Stone, 66, shocks fans with painful-looking injury during European vacation

Sharon Stone has been vacationing in Europe – but it hasn't been all blue skies and seas as she has revealed she also has a black and blue eye.

"This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher," she captioned a post on social media, which featured a picture of Sharon posing in an elevator, with the painful injury on display. Sharon wore a black swimsuit and a white floral co-ord set, but it was her black eye that had friends and fans commenting with their well wishes.

"You should see the other guy," quipped one follower while Niecy Nash wrote: "The champ is here!"

Sharon's black eye comes after several other celebrities have also battled the injury in recent months. Michelle Pfieffer lost a battle against pickleball in December 2023, posing for a picture on the court with a bag of ice to help the swelling.

In July 2024, Matthew McConaughey also shared that he had been left with a painful swollen eye after what appears to have been a bee sting.

"Bee swell," the actor captioned a post on social media, alongside a selfie of Matthew that showed him with a big smile on his face but his right eye swollen closed with the swelling extending down to his cheek.

Sharon has been in Italy for several weeks, first at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, and then visiting The Vatican.

Her son Laird, 19, has also been with her, and Sharon revealed her middle son will be attending college in September on a pre-med course. "Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school," she captioned a picture of the pair of them, arm in arm.

© Instagram Sharon and her son Laird captured walking on the streets of Rome, shared on Instagram

She has since left Italy and moved on to Turkey, offering fans a look into her hotel.

"If anyone is considering Turkey for a vaca - this is the backyard of my hotel room," she captioned a post which revealed her hotel room looked out onto a private pool and courtyard with clear blue skies.

Sharon, 66, is mom to three sons, and has been helping her middle son celebrate his high school graduation this summer. She is also mom to son Roan, 20, an actor whom she adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, and 17-year old Quinn, whom she adopted in 2016.

Speaking of her decision to adopt in 2019, she told British Vogue: "When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."