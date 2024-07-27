Rod Stewart reveals candid thoughts on mortality ahead of 80th birthday: 'My days are numbered'

Rod Stewart will mark his milestone 80th birthday at the beginning of 2025 and it's certainly been a life well lived for the rock and roll legend.

But despite reaching the grand age, Rod seems to have no fears about death, candidly admitting that his days were "already numbered" in an interview with The Sun. "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear," he told the publication. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

However, reflecting on the differences between his life now and when he was a young man, Rod added: "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

© Instagram Rod will turn 80 next year

The 79-year-old also joked about being a "hypochondriac" when it came to his health nowadays, and saying he was more "aware" of his health.

During his life, Rod has twice battled cancer. In 2000, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent surgery for the condition. The resulting operation left him needing to relearn to sing.

© Joe Maher The singer admitted to taking more notice of his health

In 2017, the singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer, however, following a course of treatment, he was given the all-clear in 2019.

Reflecting on his first bout of cancer, he told Loose Women: "I had a touch of thyroid cancer, it was over and out within 10 minutes. I don't want to pretend I fought cancer for months and months. It was really easy to get rid of, but I did lose my voice – totally gone."

© Instagram The singer has a large family

Since his recovery from both illnesses, Rod has become a passionate campaigner for the City of Hope Foundation, which aims to find a cure to cancer.

