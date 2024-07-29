Tim McGraw sparks reaction with seaside shirtless thirst trap you can't miss

Tim McGraw isn't leaving anything up for debate: he's still got it!

The "It's Your Love" singer proved he is still the ultimate country heartthrob, even as he did away with his signature cowboy hat and boots in favor of swimming goggles for his latest steamy seaside photo.

On Sunday, Tim capped off the weekend — and left fans swooning — by sharing a shirtless photo from a recent beach getaway.

In the thirst trap, the Yellowstone: 1883 actor appears to be fresh out of the water sitting on the edge of a boat, wearing snorkeling gear and holding on to what seems like a fishing rod.

He juxtaposed the pic with another of him in a much more familiar setting for fans, back with his cowboy hat and boots, and a guitar, performing on stage.

"Hope y'all are having a great summer!" he wrote in his caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about it.

"Looks like you are having fun and relaxing, good for you," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Looking good there Mr. Tim. Hope you and Faith are having a great time," and: "Looking good Tim!" as well as: "I hope you and your family as well."

Though Tim does appear to have enjoyed a well-deserved getaway, his summer hasn't gone by without some heartbreak, as his family recently mourned the passing of their patriarch, Henry Thomas McGraw, his uncle Hank.

© Getty Tim took a well deserved break from the stage

In a July 10 Instagram post, Tim honored his uncle's legacy with a touching tribute, writing: "He was just an incredible man. He had a way of lighting up any room he walked into without trying. He was a no-bs, straight shooter. Honest and truthful, even if it hurt."

© Getty The singer and his wife Faith Hill are based in Tennessee

Reflecting on his "fascinating" life, he continued: "A true renaissance man, All American high school athlete, 11 years professional baseball, played guitar, sang beautifully, was an incredible leather and bead craftsman, and more than that, he was a good friend to all who knew him, and he loved with an open heart…"

© Getty The couple has been married since 1996 and share three daughters

"Aw man, and he told the best stories!" he noted, and went on: "He was and continues to be a huge presence in the lives of our family and his friends. He was a legend and that legend will grow with each passing year in future generations of McGraws!"

Tim concluded: "We will keep his memories alive!! He loved, he was so very loved and he will be terribly missed. So much more to say about him…. But I will stop for now."