Matthew McConaughey reveals painful injury in shocking new picture
Matthew McConaughey will be joining the Yellowstone universe© Getty

 Matthew moved his family from Malibu to Texas in 2014 

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
14 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey has been left with a painful swollen eye after what appears to have been a bee sting.

"Bee swell," the actor captioned a post on social media, alongside a selfie of Matthew that showed him with a big smile on his face but his right eye swollen closed with the swelling extending down to his cheek. 

Matthew's injury may have come about in Texas, where he moved his family in 2014 from Malibu, California in 2014. 

Matthew McConaughey shares picture of swollen right eye

The decision was a strategic choice to cultivate a different environment for their family after a visit to see Matthew's family left him feeling "peaceful but confident," his wife Camila revealed in 2024. 

"We were living a happy life in Malibu. We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey," she told Southern Living earlier in the year. 

Camila and Matthew attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Camila went on to share that, during a visit to his parents in Austin, he pulled up to a stoplight and she looked over to see him with a look in his eye that made it clear he felt at home. 

"Ritual came back," Matthew added of how their move impacted their family. 

"Whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before." 

Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida attend the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Matthew is dad to sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14, and the teens have begun to take a bigger interest in their parents organizations, with the family of five coming together to attend the Oscar-winning actor's Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) Gala. 

The star-studded event was held at ACL Live in the heart of Austin, Texas, in April, and was a vibrant celebration of community and charity, with a live auction and a concert headlined by the country sensation Luke Combs.

