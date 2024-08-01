Sue Barker makes emotional confession about Andy Murray's Wimbledon farewell

Legendary broadcaster Sue Barker has opened up about her "emotional" encounter with Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Speaking to British snowboarder Aimee Fuller on her Monday Mile podcast, former Wimbledon presenter Sue divulged: "We didn't know whether Andy wanted to do it or not, it was sort of a last-minute thing," she said.

© Getty Images Sue interviewed Andy on day 4 of the Wimbledon Championships

"But it was so emotional and to have, I mean, wonderful words that these great champions all said. And I think it would have meant so much to Andy to have, you know Venus and Novak and Rafael and Roger."

Dishing on her surprise return, she went on to say: "It was lovely when I walked out on court. It was just lovely to be welcomed back on centre court.

© Getty Images Sue during the farewell presentation for Andy Murray on day four of Wimbledon

"And I saw Andy just look over, and we just sort of smiled to say, here we go, one more time, just one more time, this will be the last time."

The former tennis player returned to SW19 to interview Andy after his final Wimbledon match. The pair enjoyed a warm embrace with Sue telling the cheering crowds: "I couldn't miss this. I was not going to miss this, I tell you."

Elsewhere, Sue reflected on Andy's future ahead of his upcoming retirement after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She gushed about the tennis ace's possible coaching career – a move she branded "fantastic".

© Getty Images Andy has said he will retire after taking part in the Paris Olympics

Musing on his mentoring abilities, she shared: "It was interesting, when he said, 'I'd like to be in the coaching box', and I thought, oh, I wonder if he's got his eye on a young player that he wants to mentor and bring forward, because that would be fantastic.

"Can you imagine having Andy Murray as your coach? I mean, he was the ultimate tactician. He knows how to play the big points, probably better than anybody. And to have him in your corner teaching you tennis and teaching you the mindset, oh my word."

Sue's Wimbledon legacy

Sue was the face of the BBC's Wimbledon coverage for an impressive 30 years before her departure as the main presenter in 2022.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Sue Barker working for BBC Sport during her last Wimbledon in 2022

The 68-year-old has since admitted that she "didn't want to leave" when she stepped down two years ago. When asked by The Mirror if she would ever return to the tournament, Sue said: "Yes I would, I loved it."

She continued: "I loved the people, and I didn't want to leave. But you start hearing rumours of what is happening and (the BBC) obviously wants the next generation, and when you start hearing those rumours you think, 'Maybe it's time to get out while they still want me rather than being shoved out of the back door.'"

Andy's Olympics campaign

British tennis star Andy is currently making waves in Paris alongside his doubles partner, Dan Evans. The sporting duo are through to the quarter-finals, with the pair set to return to Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday where they'll battle it out against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the USA.

© Getty Images Andy and Dan celebrating after making in through to the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics

After beating Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Andy said: "Obviously it's unbelievably emotional." You're obviously unbelievably happy and then, I don't know why it happens, it's like happy tears. I was really emotional at the end of the match."