Paris Olympics: Meet the tennis stars with billionaire parents

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing with the French capital playing host to a whole host of impressive athletes from around the world.

Among those competing are US tennis stars Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula – both of whom have more than one thing in common… Their parents are billionaires!

Join us as we take a closer look at Emma and Jessica's family lives away from the spotlight.

Who is Emma Navarro?

Emma, 23, took part in the women's singles tournament before losing out to China's Qinwen Zheng in the third round. The tennis star, who attended the University of Virginia, has had an impressive year on the court, with notable successes at Wimbledon where she beat Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

The sports star was born in New York City and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, by her parents Ben and Kelly. Musing on her home life, she told Garden & Gun magazine: "I love to walk around downtown and see the houses and say good morning or good evening to people."

Her father Ben, 61, is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion. He has spent more than $350 million buying up property in Charleston and forked out nearly $300 million to purchase major tennis tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

She has three siblings: brothers Earl and Owen and a younger sister called Meggie. Tennis has been a core part of their childhood, with Emma citing tennis as a "family sport."

During a chat with Charleston Magazine in 2021, she said: "I have two older brothers, and they both played. As soon as I was old enough and strong enough to hold a racquet, I was out there on the court with them."

Of her dad's involvement in the sport, she added: "My dad has always been in my corner, getting me the coaching and training, whatever I needed."

Who is Jessica Pegula?

Buffalo-born Jessica, 30, currently ranks as the world No. 6 women's tennis player. Despite only making her Grand Slam debut in her mid-20s, she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinals at the 2021 Australian Open.

At the Paris Olympics, she's taking part in both the singles and doubles tournament where she'll be playing alongside Coco Gauff.

She is the daughter of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula who are owners of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. According to Forbes, Terry founded the oil and gas company East Resources in 1983. He later sold most of the company's assets in 2010 for a whopping $4.7 billion.

Jessica has been vocal about her privileged position and has defended her unique upbringing. During an episode of Netflix's Break Point, she said: "Some people get this image that it's really easy for me because my dad is very wealthy, but that didn't happen until I was 17 or 18. They gave me a great childhood and instilled a lot of work ethic in me. They definitely got me to this point."

She has two half-siblings, Laura and Michael, and two full siblings, Kelly and Matthew. In a bid to nurture Jessica's blossoming career, Jessica's parents upped sticks and relocated to Boca Raton in Florida.

Jessica is married to Taylor Gahagen, with the pair tying the knot at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina on 22 October 2021.