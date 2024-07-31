Meet Rafael Nadal's beautiful wife Maria and lookalike son Rafael – who's stealing the show at the Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are putting together a strong challenge as they aim for an Olympic gold medal in the men's doubles tournament.

While this could be Carlos' first Olympic gold, Rafael is aiming for his third time on the top of the podium, and the tennis ace has been cheered on all the way by his loving wife, Maria Francisca Perello, 36, and their adorable son, Rafael, who not only carries his father's name, but is also stealing the show with his cute mannerisms.

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's mini-me son steals the limelight at the French Open

But what do you know of Rafael's teenage sweetheart Maria? Read on to find out all about the star's wife and son, and the heart-touching reason he welcomed his son late into his 30s.

Meeting Maria

Rafael and Maria met when they were both teenagers, the tennis star was aged 19 while Maria was two years his junior. The couple, who were introduced by Rafael's younger sister, Maria Isabel, kept their courtship private for two years before going public in 2007.

© Julian Finney The couple started dating in 2005

Maria works closely with her husband, as she is the Director-General of the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, a charity tennis circuit that aims to change the lives of young people.

© Andy Cheung Maria can get passionate when she suppors Rafael

Despite working closely with the tennis star, Maria doesn't often join her husband at her tennis matches, preferring to keep out of the spotlight, while also getting quite enthusiastic on the rare occasions when she cheers Rafael on from the sidelines.

Engagement and marriage

After 14 years of dating, Rafael popped the question to his beloved during a romantic holiday in Rome. The couple walked down the aisle in October 2019, eight months after Rafael asked Maria for her hand in marriage.

The couple enjoyed a show-stopping wedding

For their nuptials, Maria wore a beautiful long-sleeved Rosa Clara dress for her wedding ceremony in October 2019, later changing into a sleeveless halterneck design for the reception. Meanwhile, Rafael opted for a suave suit for his big day.

The duo held their romantic ceremony on the island of Majorca in the stunning former fortress turned private mansion, La Fortaleza Mallorca.

Welcoming Rafael Jr

Rafael became a father for the first time on 8 October 2022, choosing the sweet moniker for Rafael Jr for his young son. Rafael decided to welcome his son during the later stages of his career, so he could dedicate more time to his future child instead of focusing on his tennis career.

In an interview with The Sun, Rafael shared: "I would love to have children: boys, girls. I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy.

© MANAN VATSYAYANA Rafael welcomed his young son in October 2022

"But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it. I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if [traveling throughout the year and having children] is ideal."

Maria and Rafael Jr. have travelled to the Olympics to cheer on the tennis ace, and fans were besotted with the youngster, especially with the ways he's already copying his father. During Rafael's opening match at the singles tournament, Rafael Jr. was seen mirroring his dad's signature celebration. How sweet!

© Andy Cheung Rafael Jr is certainly stealing the show!

The little boy also delighted the crowds by pulling a series of adorable faces as he watched his father's game, grimacing at the tension, putting his head in his hands and giving some serious side-eye.