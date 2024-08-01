Meet Morgan Wallen's wild-haired son Indigo Wilder who helped his dad 'grow'

Morgan Wallen is best known for writing country songs about lost love and downing shots, but the 31-year-old has also penned a track about his young son, Indigo Wilder, who was born in July 2020.

Indigo, who Morgan refers to as Indie, is shared with Morgan's ex, Katie Smith, known as KT. The co-parents dated for three years, eventually splitting in 2019 before Indie was born. Katie is now married to Indigo's step-father, Luke Scornavacco, who she married in 2022.

Katie frequently shares photos of Indie on social media, with the four-year-old sporting an unruly mop of bright blonde hair – so cute!

© Instagram Morgan Wallen and Indigo Wilder have a cute bond

Morgan hasn't shared any photos of his son since May 2023, but did reveal that his song Dying Man was written with his son in mind.

"Maybe I thought that I might die sooner than later," Morgan said of the inspiration behind the track, adding: "And then once my son came into the world, I felt like I had a whole new reason to live and to stick around. And this song is talking about a woman, but for me, it’s more to my son than it is to a woman."

Clearly besotted with his son, Morgan calls him "my dawg," on Instagram, in an adorable photo of the two of them sitting in the singer's truck.

Indigo's arrival

When Morgan's son was born in 2020, the musician wrote a heartfelt tribute to his baby.

© Instagram Indigo Wilder was born in 2020

"Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not."

Co-parenting

Though Morgan and KT split, Morgan said he was determined to be a strong parent and co-parent.

"This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that's not what I will remember it by," he wrote in Indie's birth announcement. "You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I'll be the dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me.

READ: Dolly Parton's 11 lookalike siblings: all you need to know about the star's famous family life

"I knew this day was coming when I got to share this news with y'all. And I'm glad that day is here. I didn't know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it's the coolest damn feeling, and I'm ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy.

"He's healthy and happy and while I'm typing this I'm getting in the truck to go hold him right now. Thank you for all the love and prayers."

© Instagram Indigo Wilder with his mother Katie Smith

Of his hopes and dreams for his little boy, Morgan hopes Indie will be into fishing, just like him. "I can't wait to see him hook into his first big one," he said.

Morgan and KT seem to be doing a great job of co-parenting, with KT dressing her son up as Morgan for Christmas and taking him to his dad's concerts.

Growing up

Morgan said that the arrival of Indigo helped him grow up, explaining to Entertainment Tonight: "I think mostly I can attribute [growing] to being a dad," he said. "Just seeing that I have another life that I'm responsible for kind of put things into perspective for me, so, I just didn't really have a choice."

© Instagram Morgan Wallen with his son, Indigo Wilder

The musician, who originally found fame on The Voice, previously told PEOPLE that he wants to set a good example for his son. "I just hope to give him as sound advice as my parents gave me and show him love and let him know that I'm here for him and that I'm his friend," he said in January 2021. "I'm here to help, and I'm here to guide. I'm just gonna try to do the best I can."

Does Indigo have siblings?

KT revealed in May 2024 that she has "been wanting more kiddos for the longest time," but so far, little Indie remains an only child.