Taylor Swift’s most iconic CMT performances - see her head-turning outfits over the years

It's been 17 years since Taylor Swift won her first CMT Awards as the darling of the country music scene, and 11 years since she last graced the stage for an iconic performance of 'Red' in 2013.

The superstar may have moved through other musical genres since her early beginnings in Nashville but for many, Taylor will always be a country star so to honor the 2024 CMT Awards, we've taken a look back at her red carpet looks and best performances – and the gorgeous outfits she wore along the way.

2006:

© Frank Mullen Taylor Swift attends the 2006 CMT Awards

Taylor's first major awards show red carpet was the 2005 CMT Awards where she wore what would become a Karen Millen off-the-rack dress in white and black.

2007:

© Michael Loccisano Taylor Swift during 2007 CMT Music Awards

For her second red carpet appearance at the 2007 awards – and where she would win her first award, the Breakthrough Video of the Year for TIm McGraw – she rocked what would become a Taylor Swift staple for the first few years of her career: a feminine and sparkly gown featuring a strapless neckline and neutral colors and a tulle skirt, by BCBG Max.

© Evan Agostini Singer Taylor Swift poses for a photo with her award for 'Breakthrough Video of the Year'

She later changed for an appearance on stage to hand out an award, wearing a shimmery sea-green gown with an epic train.

2008: 'Picture to Burn'

A year after her first ever CMT win, Taylor returned to the awards show with a jazzy-version of her hit song 'Picture to Burn' which turned into a head-banging moment for the then 19-year-old.

© Jeff Kravitz Taylor Swift performs 'Picture to Burn' on stage during the 2008 CMT Music Awards

Rocking a black mini swing dress with a cut-out across the neckline, she paired the look with black biker boots and a trilby hat which she threw off to let her long blonde hair loose as the song kicked in.

For the red carpet she wore a Balenciaga layer dress in magenta, paired with matching heels and a double headband – a nod to the fashion of the time.

© Stephen Lovekin Country music singer/songwriter Taylor Swift attends the 2008 CMT Music Awards

2009: You Belong with Me' and 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' with Def Leppard

2009 was a big year for Taylor, picking up two awards for 'Love Story', taking to the stage twice, and being a part of one of the most iconic T Swift moments ever – becoming TSwizzle.

The singer teamed up with rapper T-Pain for a parody of 'Love Story' that saw her rapping alongside T-Pain, mocking her image as a boring singer who had never been to the club and still lived at home with her parents. For the video she rocked a pair of baggy cargo pants and a white tee with an oversized baseball cap and large gold necklaces.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift performs 'You Belong with Me' on stage at the 2009 CMT Music Awards at the Sommet Center

Later in the show she performed 'You Belong with Me,' kicking it off with her sat on a bed, replicating the music video, in a white dressing gown before she undressed to reveal a classic Taylor look – a blue strappy mini dress with sparkly embellishments.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift changed into a blue gown for the performance

The then-20-year-old also appeared on stage to collaborate with Def Leppard as they performed their 1980s hit song 'Pour Some Sugar On Me,' wearing a similar look as the previous dress but in black.

© Frederick Breedon IV Musician Taylor Swift performs with Joe Elliot of Def Leppard

On the red carpet, Taylor kept it sparkly in a Collette Dinnigan Resort gown from 2009, which featured layers of embellishments.

© Jason Merritt Taylor Swift attends the 2009 CMT Music Awards

2010:

Taylor wore a John Galliano ‘Buckle Strap Dress’ in a deep purple for the 2010 ceremony. This was the first year she wore her blonde hair straight, a look that would later become the norm for the singer.

© Jason Merritt Taylor Swift attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards in John Galiano

2011:

For the 2011 ceremony Taylor won Video of the Year for 'Mine' but was on tour so unable to attend.

Later that year however she did attend the Artist of the Years awards, and hinted at what would become the following year's hit album in a bright red mini dress featuring a corset style top and A-line skirt. The girly look was complemented by her decision to sweep her curls into a classic updo and she included a swipe of red lipstick.

© Rick Diamond Honoree Taylor Swift attends the 2011 CMT Artists of the year celebration

2013: 'Red'

It would be another four years before Taylor returned to the CMT stage – for what would also be her final performance for the organization – for a riotous performance of 'Red' the title track of her 2012 album.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift performs during the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer wore a stunning sequin-encrusted black romper with a bold red cape dress over the top, reminiscent of what would go on to become her established costume for the Red tour that kicked off that same year, the circus ring leader.