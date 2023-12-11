Taylor Swift gets early birthday gift with historic Golden Globe nomination amid groundbreaking year

It's hard to escape Taylor Swift these days (no complaints here!), between her Eras Tour extravaganza, her headline-making romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, being branded TIME's Person of the Year for 2024, and much more.

This year, the "Is It Over Now?" singer's achievements have well surpassed her own industry, most recently proven so by the 2024 Golden Globe nominations announced on December 11.

Now, while it's not the first time the Grammy-winning artist has received a nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, her fifth and latest nomination is a new milestone in more ways than one.

WATCH: Taylor Swift's 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings explained

On Monday, Taylor was nominated for a Golden Globe, not for Original Score – as she was the previous four times – but this time around for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film – which premiered in October and has already reportedly become the highest-grossing concert film of all time with approximately $250 million in sales – was nominated for the category, which is brand new to this year's awards.

The concert film is in contention along with fellow cultural phenomenons like Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

© Getty Taylor, who was last at the Golden Globes in 2020, has earned five nominations

The nomination comes just two days before the nearly three-hour-long film is released across streaming platforms on Wednesday, December 13, also the date of Taylor's 34th birthday.

Taylor was last nominated for a Golden Globe last year, for her song "Carolina" for the movie adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, and before that, for "Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats in 2020), "Sweeter Than Fiction" (One Chance in 2014), and "Safe and Sound" (The Hunger Games in 2013).

© Getty The singer has had her best year yet

The Golden Globes air on January 7 on CBS, and some of Taylor's BFFs, actresses Selena Gomez and Emma Stone, also have nominations to celebrate.

© Getty The Eras movie is available to stream on December 13

Selena earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, while Emma was nominated twice, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (Taylor recently attended the premiere) and for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for The Curse, a dark comedy series starring Nathan Fielder.

© Getty Taylor spent the night before the nominations were announced at a Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor, who the night before the nominations was seen cheering on her boyfriend Travis in Kansas City during a game against the Buffalo Bills, is currently on a break from the Eras Tour, which still has a year left of shows.

Her last time on stage was a difficult, five-day stint in Brazil last month, and she will head back on the road with a show in Tokyo in February.

