Rebecca Adlington and sister Chloe could be twins – see family photos

Rebecca Adlington has been helping to dissect all of the action at this year's Olympics, mostly presenting alongside Mark Foster and Clare Balding.

The double Olympic champion made her name for herself at the 2008 Games, where she was cheered on by her family, including her older sister Chloe, who might as well be her twin!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Rebecca Adlington head to Paris for HELLO!

The duo showed off their genetic similarities shortly after Rebecca and her first husband, Harry Needs, split. The duo's divorce came just ahead of Chloe walking down the aisle with her own partner, and Rebecca put her heartbreak behind her to support her older sister.

The sisterly duo looked just like twins with their blonde hair as they posed side by side, with Chloe looking magical in her wedding dress and Rebecca looking equally as beautiful in a blue dress.

© Instagram Rebecca and Chloe could be twins

Rebecca is the youngest of her sisters, and her sister Lauren also looks incredibly similar to the swimming star, although she usually prefers to wear her blonde hair down.

Speaking about her bond with her family, Rebecca explained: "I have two older sisters who I've always looked up to and who inspired me to become competitive."

© Instagram Rebecca often keeps her family out of the spotlight

Although Rebecca doesn't typically speak about her family, however, the swimmer became an ambassador for the Encephalitis Society due to sister Lauren's experience with the condition.

"My sister Laura suffered from it a few years ago and when the family were first told by doctors none of us had heard of encephalitis or knew where to get more information about it," she explained back in 2012.

© Instagram Rebecca is a doting mum to her two children

"When you are given news like this it can be overwhelming but as soon as we were put in touch with the Encephalitis Society they were so helpful and offered brilliant support."

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Adlington explains her emotion over Adam Peaty's medal

DISCOVER: Rebecca Adlington's home life: from emotional wedding to husband Andy and sporty children



The NHS describes the condition as an "uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed" and notes that it can be "life-threatening" requiring "urgent treatment" in hospital.