Why Simone Biles didn't celebrate her Paris Olympics success with her husband and family

Simone Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history after winning four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing her total to 11.

While there was cause for celebration on Monday after she walked away with a silver medal following her final event after winning three gold medals last week – Simone wasn't raising a glass with her family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Simone Biles: The gymnastics icon

The 27-year-old was supported by 14 family members and friends during her Olympics comeback, including her husband, Jonathan Owens, her mom Nellie Biles, her dad Ronald Biles, and her sister Adria Biles, but she couldn't mark her success with most of them until Tuesday.

Simone's mom Nellie revealed that they would "eat and toast" to Simone's success without her because of her press obligations on Monday night.

"We'll just talk and talk and relive the whole thing," she told People of how they would celebrate, though "not with Simone, unfortunately," adding that, "She still goes back to the [Olympic] Village."

Ronald and Nellie are technically Simone's grandparents, but they adopted her and her sister after their daughter Shannon was unable to look after her children due to addiction issues.

© Instagram Simone with her parents, Ronald and Nellie

Simone will have to wait a little longer to celebrate with her husband as he was forced to return to the States early for NFL training camp with the Chicago Bears.

While Jonathan couldn't be around to cheer her on in person for the entire duration of the Games, he shared his excitement upon seeing her victorious during the vault final.

© Instagram Jonathan was his wife's biggest supporter

He took to his Instagram Stories with a tally of Simone's points on the vault and wrote alongside it: "Even on the flight back!!!! Can't miss it!!! Another gold on the way!!!!"

His prediction turned out to be true, and he soon expressed his joy with a post announcing Simone's victory and wrote: "Another gold! The best ever [goat emoji]."

© Instagram Jonathan still showed his support despite having to leave Paris early

While continuing to praise his superstar wife, he added: "What they gone say now!!!!!"

After she won her second individual all-around gold, he took to his Instagram with a proud declaration of love for his wife, he wrote: "Greatness! I love you so much baby. You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband."

© Getty Images Jonathan sat with Simone's parents

Simone's final day at the Games took an unexpected turn after an error during the Women's Balance Beam Final saw her fall off the beam resulting in a fifth-place finish.

She also lost the gold medal to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the floor final after she landed twice with both feet outside the area.

Despite calling the final "odd", Simone was pleased with her overall performance.

© Getty Images Simone won silver in the women's floor final

"I'm not upset about my performance, I'm actually happy, proud, and even more excited that it's over, the stress of it," Simone said during a news conference.

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics but in the sport, so I can't be mad at my performances."

© Getty Images Simone finished fifth in the balance beam final

She added: "I'm pretty proud of myself and it's always so exciting to compete."

Simone's silver medal adds to the three gold medals she won in the team, all-around, and vault finals last week.

