Laura Kenny's ultra-glam Olympics glow-up: see her stylish makeover

Gold medal-winning Olympian Laura Kenny is having the time of her life in Paris, hosting the coverage of the cycling at the Paris Olympics.

At 32, Laura has won five Olympic medals, making her the perfect pundit to cover the cycling – and the former sportsperson has been pulling out all the stops with her wardrobe.

Lauran's silk gowns and stylish jumpsuits are a far cry from the cycling outfits we used to see the champion in on the track, and she's had the ultimate glow up when it comes to her fashion choices. Read on for her best Olympics looks and stylish transformation…

Laura Kenny's Olympics glow-up

1/ 9 © Instagram Disney Princess dressing Laura resembled Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this gorgeous yellow number. The high neckline makes it super classy, with the cyclist adding wedge heels to her look.



2/ 9 © Getty Magical metallics A rose gold skirt paired with a basic white tee made for the perfect outfit when Laura presented from the velodrome, which she called a "sweat box". Fingers crossed her floaty skirt helped keep her cool!



3/ 9 © Instagram Jumping for joy Laura kept it classy for her pundit slot, wearing a neutral jumpsuit for her first day in the studio alongside the iconic Clare Balding. READ: Loved-up Olympic couples: Laura and Jason Kenny, Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur & more

Style transformation

4/ 9 © Getty Jumper and jeans When she first cycled onto our screens way back in 2012, Laura wore the early 2000s uniform of colourful jumper, statement collar and boots - what a throwback!



5/ 9 © Getty All out glam Laura's skyscraper heels and puffball dress were all the rage in 2012!



6/ 9 © Getty Coral dream A night out in 2012 called for all-matching coral accessories – our girl has always been a fan of coordinating! LOOK: Laura Kenny's precious photos of rarely seen sons Albie and Monty

7/ 9 © Getty Silver shimmer A daring thigh split and all-out sparkle was the perfect choice for a glitzy occasion in 2016.



8/ 9 © Getty Lovely in yellow To receive her damehood in 2022, Laura opted for a beautiful sunshine yellow gown.

