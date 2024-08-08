Laura Kenny's ultra-glam Olympics glow-up: see her stylish makeover

Gold medal-winning Olympian Laura Kenny is having the time of her life in Paris, hosting the coverage of the cycling at the Paris Olympics.
At 32, Laura has won five Olympic medals, making her the perfect pundit to cover the cycling – and the former sportsperson has been pulling out all the stops with her wardrobe.
Lauran's silk gowns and stylish jumpsuits are a far cry from the cycling outfits we used to see the champion in on the track, and she's had the ultimate glow up when it comes to her fashion choices. Read on for her best Olympics looks and stylish transformation…
Laura Kenny's Olympics glow-up
1/9
Disney Princess dressing
Laura resembled Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this gorgeous yellow number. The high neckline makes it super classy, with the cyclist adding wedge heels to her look.
2/9
Magical metallics
A rose gold skirt paired with a basic white tee made for the perfect outfit when Laura presented from the velodrome, which she called a "sweat box". Fingers crossed her floaty skirt helped keep her cool!
3/9
Jumping for joy
Laura kept it classy for her pundit slot, wearing a neutral jumpsuit for her first day in the studio alongside the iconic Clare Balding.