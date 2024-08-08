Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Laura Kenny's ultra-glam Olympics glow-up: see her stylish makeover
split screen photo of Laura Kenny in glamorous clothing © Getty / Instagram

Laura Kenny's ultra-glam Olympics glow-up: see her stylish makeover

Gold medallist Laura Kenny is hosting the Olympics coverage of the cycling – and looks fabulous while doing it

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Gold medal-winning Olympian Laura Kenny is having the time of her life in Paris, hosting the coverage of the cycling at the Paris Olympics.

At 32, Laura has won five Olympic medals, making her the perfect pundit to cover the cycling – and the former sportsperson has been pulling out all the stops with her wardrobe.

Lauran's silk gowns and stylish jumpsuits are a far cry from the cycling outfits we used to see the champion in on the track, and she's had the ultimate glow up when it comes to her fashion choices. Read on for her best Olympics looks and stylish transformation…

Laura Kenny's Olympics glow-up

1/9

laura kenny in a yellow dress© Instagram

Disney Princess dressing

Laura resembled Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this gorgeous yellow number. The high neckline makes it super classy, with the cyclist adding wedge heels to her look.

2/9

Laura Kenny in a white top and metallic skirt in front of the olympics logo© Getty

Magical metallics

A rose gold skirt paired with a basic white tee made for the perfect outfit when Laura presented from the velodrome, which she called a "sweat box". Fingers crossed her floaty skirt helped keep her cool!

3/9

Laura Kenny in a jumpsuit in front of the Olympics logo© Instagram

Jumping for joy

Laura kept it classy for her pundit slot, wearing a neutral jumpsuit for her first day in the studio alongside the iconic Clare Balding.

Style transformation

4/9

Laura Kenny in casual clothes in 2012© Getty

Jumper and jeans

When she first cycled onto our screens way back in 2012, Laura wore the early 2000s uniform of colourful jumper, statement collar and boots  - what a throwback!

5/9

Laura Kenny in a silver dress and platform shoes o the red carpet© Getty

All out glam

Laura's skyscraper heels and puffball dress were all the rage in 2012!

6/9

Laura Kenny in a black dress and coral accessories in 2012© Getty

Coral dream

A night out in 2012 called for all-matching coral accessories – our girl has always been a fan of coordinating!

7/9

Laura Kenny in a thigh split sparkly silver gown in 2016© Getty

Silver shimmer

A daring thigh split and all-out sparkle was the perfect choice for a glitzy occasion in 2016.

8/9

Dame Laura Kenny poses after she received her Dame Commander medal© Getty

Lovely in yellow

To receive her damehood in 2022, Laura opted for a beautiful sunshine yellow gown.

9/9

Laura Kenny attends day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2023 wearing wedges and a floral dress© Getty

Florals for Wimbledon

Laura exuded class in her floral dress for Wimbledon. 


