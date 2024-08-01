Olympics: All about presenter Mark Foster – from sporting successes to secret 'special someone'

Mark Foster has been giving us plenty of insights during the course of the Olympics, and the star has the perfect pedigree given that he is a former Olympian himself.

The 54-year-old competed in five separate Olympic Games, consecutively from 1988 to 2000 before making a return to the sport for the 2008 Games. Despite never walking away with an Olympic medal, the star has netted golds in the World and European Championships alongside the Commonwealth Games.

© Nathan Stirk Mark is presenting at the Olympics for the BBC

What do you know of the Olympian turned presenter? Here's everything we could find…

Sporting career

Mark ended up linked to sporting royalty very early in his career when he was trained by Ann Hardcastle, the mother of silver and bronze medallist, Sarah Hardcastle. The athlete excelled in swimming and was the quickest boy in the country by the age of 15 before being selected by the British Swimming Team in 1985.

In 1990, Mark scored his first career medal, securing a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Four years later, he would secure a gold medal at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, repeating the achievement at the 1998 Games.

© MARKUS LEODOLTER Mark won 19 gold medals during his career

The star swimmer started earning gold medals at the 1992 European Championships and just a year later secured a gold medal at the World Championships.

By the time he retired in 2008, Mark had won a combined total of 51 medals, including 19 golds.

© Phil Walter Mark was the flagbearer at the 2008 Games

The swimmer competed in the Olympics five times from 1992 to 2008, although a medal eluded him on every occasion. Mark was controversially not picked for the 2004 Games, but served as the flagbearer for his final Olympics.

Post-sporting career

Since retiring from sports, Mark has dedicated himself to charity work and sport punditry, as well as appearing on various shows, including Celebrity Juice and Richard Osman's House of Games.

© Graeme Hunter Since retiring Mark has appeared on shows like House of Games and Strictly Come Dancing

In 2009, the swimmer raised £10,000 for The Anaphylaxis Campaign, a charity for people with severe allergies. He became involved with the organisation following the death of his friend Ross Baillie at the age of 21 after he had a severe allergic reaction to peanut oil used in a sandwich. Mark had been dining with Ross at the time.

Following his 2008 retirement, Mark competed on Strictly Come Dancing with Hayley Holt. However, he ended up being eliminated in the sixth week of the show.

Relationships

Mark has kept much of his love life out of the public eye, but in 2017 the champion swimmer came out as gay. At the time, he confirmed he had a "special someone" in his life, but it appears that thing have since broken down.

During an appearance on Loose Women, he explained: "To friends and family, I was out. It took me a long time to tell my mum, a couple of years anyway. End of last year was quite a difficult time, I split from my partner and had a break. All these things were going on."

Mark has since gone public with new boyfriend Craig McKay, with the pair seen at movie premieres and at the Attitude Pride Awards.