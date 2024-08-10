Tim Walz shares unseen photos from time with Kamala Harris in unexpected post

Tim Walz has managed to endear the masses as he takes on the role of vice presidential candidate in Kamala Harris' bid for the White House. From his love of camo hats to his taste in music - a verified Swiftie and member of the Beyhive it seems - the Minnesota Governor has won the hearts and minds of many Americans.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz

He may be a former teacher and football coach, but Tim is also the unofficial campaign photographer as he shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of him and Kamala Harris in the midst of their election plans.

One photo captured the moment Tim looked engrossed in taking a photo on his phone of his running mate as she was no doubt making an impassioned speech. He stood surrounded by fellow Democrat campaigners who all listened attentively.

The second photo revealed the shot he'd snapped of Kamala making a serious speech in a dark suit, while other people in suits stood behind her having their own conversations. In the corner, the photographer of the first picture could be seen taking the snapshot - a cheeky moment of candor amid the election that showed what it's really like behind the scenes.

He captioned the photo: "Proud to be @kamalaharris’ running mate—and unofficial campaign photographer."

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tim and Kamala are riding high after they attended a rally in an arena near Phoenix, Arizona on August 9 - reportedly drawing one of the largest crowds of Democrats so far on the campaign trail.

The 60-year-old has attracted plenty of attention since he was announced as running mate, particularly as the public look towards his family life, from the loss of his brother Craig to the recent news of his son Gus' neurodivergence.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gets a huge hug from students at Webster Elementary in Minneapolis, Minn., after he signed into law a bill that guarantees free school meals, (breakfast and lunch) for every student in Minnesota's public and charter schools on Friday, March 17, 2023

In a new interview, Tim and his wife Gwen spoke candidly about their son's diagnosis with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder - they discovered his conditions when he was a teenager.

In the living room of their Mankato home, Sunday, July 8, 2018, Minnesota candidate for governor Tim Walz and his wife Gwen

"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," they told People. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself."

Gus was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder as a teenager

"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up," they continued, explaining that they don't see his conditions as a "setback" so much as a "secret power."

Tim's honesty about his family life is just another reason why he has become so popular, after he recently came into the spotlight for calling the Republicans - and their vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance - "weird."