Tim Walz's wife Gwen's fashion is Mid-west meets high society as she joins Kamala Harris on the trail

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' pick for Vice President, has the internet alight, but his wife Gwen is also getting everyone talking.

The mom-of-two, born and raised in Minnesota, has caught the attention of America thanks to her midwestern mom style, a mix of pantsuits, dresses and cardigans, elevated with a hint of high society.

© Andrew Harnik Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen on August 6

At her first rally alongside husband Tim, Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff on August 6, 2024, Gwen, 58, wore super relatable look: a periwinkle blue linen dress from Talbots, a New England lifestyle brand, which retails for $170 and a V-neck cardigan, also from Talbots, for $99.

She paired it with a pair of flat tan sandals.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images Gwen and Tim hold hands in front of their daughter, Hope, during the 2022 State DFL Convention

She has also attended events with Tim, the Governor of Minnesota, in bold colors, such as greeting President Joe Biden in 2022 in a bright royal blue color, and has a penchant for sleek but safe styles, such as blue striped shirts and blazers, sweaters with peter pan collars, and flat riding boots, and casual looks such as a quilted coat and scarf for a soccer game.

Her hair, highlighted blonde and cropped near her shoulders, recalls that favored by Hillary Clinton.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images Tim, center, his wife Gwen, left, and Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan, at the State Capitol in 2018

Gwen has publicly remained in the background during Tim's political career, as she continues to work as a high school teacher. But she is reportedly a close advisor to her husband, and has a focus on addition and criminal justice reform.

"Education is transformational. And I believe that in every sense of the word," she told PBS in 2019. "And if we're going to solve problems, we have to look at real ways to solve problems. And education is a real predictor of not going back to prison."

© Star Tribune via Getty Images Tim and wife Gwen cheer for their daughter Hope at the start of her soccer game

That same year, her first public event as first lady of Minnesota was a rally for restoring convicted felons' voting rights.

"It’s a crucial conversation to have," she told Minnesota Public Radio in 2019. "I’m convinced that people are looking for ways to address all kinds of different issues within corrections and within criminal justice."

She has also chaired a state task force on recidivism, or a person's relapse into criminal behavior, and toured state prisons.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images President Joe Biden gives a hug to United States Representative Ilhan Omar (third right) and greets the Minnesota delegation including Gwen (left)

Gwen studied at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and Minnesota State University in Mankato, and she began teaching in western Nebraska, where she first met Tim.

They married in 1996 and returned to Mankato, where they both taught high school; Tim also coached the football team to a state championship, and was the faculty adviser for the school's first gay-alliance chapter.

Tim and Gwen are also parents to 23-year-old Hope, and 18-year-old son Gus.