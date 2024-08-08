Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim Walz and wife Gwen reveal son Gus' secret health battle
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
tim walz and wife gwen walz© Getty Images

Tim Walz and wife Gwen reveal son Gus' secret health battle

The Minnesota Governor shares two children with his wife Gwen

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tim Walz and his wife Gwen are proud parents to two incredible children, daughter Hope and son Gus.

The Minnesota Governor – who has been selected as Kamala Harris' 2024 vice presidential candidate – tends to keep his children out of the spotlight but he's now shining a light on his "brilliant" son.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michelle and Barack Obama endorse Kamala Harris

In a new interview, the 60-year-old and his wife opened up about Gus' conditions after he was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder.

"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," the couple told People. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself."

They continued: "When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have.

"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up."

tim walz and son gus© Getty Images
Gus was diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder as a teenager

Tim and Gwen don't look at Gus' conditions as a "setback" but rather as his "secret power".

They added: "It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it's his secret power."

Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN) and his son Gus Walz celebrate while entering his election night party on August 14, 2018© Getty Images
Tim and Gwen see Gus' conditions as a 'secret power'

Reflecting on Gus' learning disorder, the couple said that Gus "is brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he's an excellent son and brother to his sibling".

Tim and Gwen have been open about their struggle to conceive and in March 2024, they revealed that they spent seven years trying to get pregnant by IVF.

Photo shared by Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick Tim Walz with his family, including wife Gwen, and kids Hope and Gus© Instagram
Tim and Gwen are also parents to daughter Hope

They became first-time parents in January 2021 when Hope was born, followed by her brother Gus in October 2006.

Last month, in light of the Republican Party's mounting challenges against reproductive rights, including his opponent J.D. Vance's vote against protecting IVF, Walz wrote on X: "Even if you've never gone through the hell of infertility, someone you know has. 

"When Gwen and I were having trouble getting pregnant, the anxiety and frustration blotted out the sun. J.D. Vance opposing the miracle of IVF is a direct attack on my family and so many others."

Gwen and Tim Walz hold hands in front of their daughter, Hope, during the 2022 State DFL Convention© Getty Images
Tim and Gwen spent seven years trying IVF to get pregnant

Tim and his family have been catapulted further into the limelight after he was picked to be Kamala's running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Other names such as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had been floated around as strong options.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz © Getty Images
Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign

However, Tim became increasingly popular in the last two weeks both for his varied resumé, wholesome and unifying personality, progressive values, and more recently, for coining a new dig at far-right Republicans: calling them "weird."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More