Robin Williams’ son Zak posts emotional tribute to his late father on the 10th anniversary of his death

Zak WilliamsZak Williams, son of the late, beloved actor Robin Williams, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on the 10th anniversary of his death.

In a touching message posted to Instagram, Zak wrote: “Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met.

“You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever.”

The world mourns the death of actor Robin Williams

On what would have been his 73rd birthday, last month Zac remembered the immense "hope and joy" his father brought to the world—a sentiment that echoes the lasting impact Robin left on everyone who was touched by his extraordinary talent and warmth.

"Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world," Zak began his emotional tribute, which was posted alongside a poignant black-and-white photograph of Robin smiling, surrounded by a collection of puppets—a fitting image for a man who brought so much life to countless characters, both on screen and off.

© Jamie McCarthy Robin Williams and Zak Williams in 2008

Zak, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in many ways—though not as an entertainer, but as a passionate mental health advocate—continued, "There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I’m so grateful to be your son. Love you forever."

These words are especially touching, knowing the depth of the struggles Robin faced in his final months.

Despite his ever-present smile and the joy he radiated, Robin battled serious health issues that led to his untimely passing in 2014 at the age of 63.

© Jim Spellman The Williams Family(right to left)Robin Williams, daughter Zelda, wife Marcia, son Cody and son Zac at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City, New York

Initially misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, it was later revealed through an autopsy that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a devastating and incurable brain disease that affects both cognitive and motor functions.

Robin's journey, both in his career and his personal life, was filled with remarkable highs and heartbreaking lows.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Robin Williams, Zelda Williams and Cody Williams

He starred in a series of unforgettable films that have become staples of modern cinema—Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Morning, Vietnam, Aladdin, and of course, Good Will Hunting, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His roles in Hook, Dead Poets Society, and The Birdcage are still celebrated as masterful performances that showcased his unparalleled range, from comedy to drama.

Yet, behind the laughter, Robin struggled privately with the deteriorating effects of his illness. His widow, Susan Schneider Williams, has spoken openly about his health battles, particularly in the documentary Robin’s Wish, which was released six years after his death.

© Kevin Mazur Robin with his son, Zachary Pym Williams, in 2012

The film sheds light on the final chapter of Robin’s life, revealing the painful and confusing journey he endured as he grappled with his misdiagnosis.

"My husband had unknowingly been battling a deadly disease," Susan shared in the documentary. "Nearly every region of his brain was under attack—he experienced himself disintegrating."