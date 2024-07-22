Slash devastated at death of stepdaughter aged 25 — her heartbreaking last message

Slash is mourning the untimely passing of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight at the young age of 25.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist, whose real name is Saul Hudson, announced the passing of Lucy, his longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges' daughter, in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 21.

Prior to sharing the heartbreaking family news, the rock star had announced he was canceling part of his current S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, the upcoming four dates, also writing on Instagram: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances," and adding: "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Recommended video You may also like Stars We Mourned in 2023

The statement announcing Lucy-Bleu's death began: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024."

It went on to describe Lucy-Bleu as "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss," the statement concluded.

© Instagram Lucy-Bleu's cause of death has yet to be disclosed

The comments section under the post was promptly flooded with condolences from fans, with one writing: "Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences," as others followed suit with: "There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys," and: "No words heal a loss like that, but sorry for your loss," as well as: "All my condolences, lots of love to all the family."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon pens heartfelt tribute to late co-star Bob Newhart

MORE: Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera dead at the age of 61

Some hours after Lucy-Bleu's family's announcement, a seemingly scheduled post on her own Instagram went live, a day after her death.

Along with a mirror selfie, a message that appears to have been written by her read: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry."

MORE: Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar dead at 27 after falling 300ft while filming Instagram reel

© Instagram Lucy-Bleu and her mom Meegan, who is also a mom to daughter Scarlet Knight

She went on: "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable," and concluded with: "May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

MORE: Nick Cave opens up about sudden deaths of sons Arthur and Jethro

© Instagram The late 25-year-old was about 15 years old when her mom started dating Slash

Slash and Lucy-Bleu's mom Meegan first dated back in 1989, though they didn't rekindle their romance until 2015.

From 1992 to 1997, he was married to model-actress Renée Suran, and later in 2001, he married Perla Ferrar, with whom he shares sons London and Cash. The former couple initially filed for divorce in 2010, though later reconciled, before filing again in late 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.