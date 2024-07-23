Meet Robin Williams three lookalike kids who are all following in their father's footsteps and keeping his legacy alive

Robin Williams remains one of America's best loved comedians, even 10 years after his tragic death. Not only was he a beloved voice actor and film star in some of the greatest children's films, from Aladdin to Mrs Doubtfire, but he was a doting father.

The comedian was married three times - first to Valerie Velardi, with whom he had son Zak, and then he had Zelda and Cody with Marsha Garces. He would then re-marry to Susan Schneider. He remained a big presence in all of his children's lives, and would often refer to them in his comedy sets.

He said of fatherhood: "My children give me a great sense of wonder. Just to see them develop into these extraordinary human beings. And a favorite book as a child? Growing up, it was The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe — I would read the whole C.S. Lewis series out loud to my kids."

Like many dads, Robin was "so proud of them (his three kids) in different ways", but he recognized they weren't infallible. "Have they always been cherubs? No, but that’s been part of the process," he told Today.

HELLO! looks at his three fully grown children and how they keep his legacy alive.

Zak Williams, 41

© Robin Marchant Zachary Pym Williams attends The Grand Opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016

Robin and his first wife Valerie welcomed their son Zachary Pym Williams, better known as Zak, on April 11, 1983. While Valerie and Robin split in 1988, Zak remained close to his father throughout his life.

He revealed that his father's death left him "traumatized" and "feeling extremely isolated and broken", which led to him struggling with depression, anxiety, and alcohol consumption. Through therapy and recovery group meetings, Zak was able to overcome his struggles and has since gone on to become a staunch mental health advocate.

© Jamie McCarthy Robin Williams and Zak Williams in 2008

"I've learned I'm not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be,” he said to People.

He launched his company PYM, short for Prepare Your Mind, to promote mental health support, and in 2020 he married his wife Olivia.

© @zakpym Zak with his wife and their son Mickey

In 2019, they named their first child McLaurin "Mickey" Clement, after his father's middle name, and welcomed Zola June in 2021.

To commemorate his father's birthday in 2024, Zak took to Twitter to share a black-and-white photo of him with the caption: "Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever."

Zelda Williams, 34

© Michael Tran Zelda Williams (L) and Robin Williams arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of "Old Dogs" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 9, 2009

Three months after marrying Marsha Garces, Robin became a father again as the couple welcomed Zelda on July 31, 1989. Early on, she showed an interest in acting as she was cast as her dad's on-screen daughter in the television film In Search of Dr. Seuss in 1994.

© Taylor Hill Zelda Williams has followed in her father's footsteps

Since then, she's featured in a number of other TV shows. Most notably, she voiced Kuvira in The Legend of Korra, but she also voiced Mona Lisa and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She made a brief appearance in Jane The Virgin, and Criminal Minds.

This year, she made her feature-length directorial debut with Lisa Frankenstein, a comedy horror written by Diablo Cody that is reportedly set in the same fictional universe as Jennifer's Body. Its stacked cast includes the likes of Carla Gugino and Cole Sprouse.

© Eric Charbonneau Zelda made her directorial debut in 2024

She was 24-years-old when her father died, of which she said: "Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them."

Cody Williams, 32

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Robin Williams, Zelda Williams and Cody Williams

Marsha and Robin would go on to welcome son Cody on November 25, 1991. He has opted to lead a more private life than his siblings, but he married Maria Flores on July 21, 2019.

The couple exchanged vows in his childhood home, and paid tribute to their late family members by inviting guests to hold up yellow roses as Maria sang "Never Enough" in a recorded performance. They also symbolized their undying love for their lost loved ones by lighting a three-wick candle together.