Angela Bassett and Courtney B Vance enjoy family date night with children before major move

Angela Bassett took a break from filming 9-1-1 season eight on Thursday August 15 to join her husband Courtney B Vance and their 18-year-old twins at the opening of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles – and an incredible performance by Bruno Mars.

© Amy Sussman Angela Bassett attends Opening Night of the Intuit Dome

Angela wore a gorgeous co-ord set by British designer Nadine Merabi, a sparkly black blouse and pants set, and she kept her beauty look natural. She arrived two hours after her husband and children, with Courtney, Bronwyn and Slater posting for family pictures earlier in the evening.

But it wasn't a night she wanted to miss, as the twins are expected to be flying the nest soon as they head out for college.

© Rodin Eckenroth Bronwyn, Courtney and Slater walked the red carpet

The pair turned 18 in January, and Courtney and Angela previously revealed the family toured 26 colleges in the process of helping the kids find the perfect match.

"And so they're ready. It's another transition. We went down the baby aisle, now we've got to go down the empty nest aisle and get used to them not being here," Courtney told People earlier in 2024.

Angela added that she was "just proud of the young adults that they are becoming, the friendships that they make, the maturity that they exhibit," and that they were "a beautiful combination of both of us, of all that we have poured into them"

© Amy Sussman The twins are preparing to start college

Both the twins looked effortlessly cool, with Bronwyn rocking a baby blue crop top with knitted detailing, and pale blue denim jeans.

Slater wore loose denim jeans and a vintage tee that referenced Muhammed Ali's 1960s Olympics Gold medal win.

© Getty Images for Intuit Dome Bruno Mars performs at Intuit Done

The night out saw them join the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Trainor, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, and Derek Hough, who were all also in attendance, walking the first ever red carpet at the new venue in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Intuit Dome is the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, the local basketball team, and the opening night event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony before an epic concert by the showman himself Bruno Mars, who was joined by Lady Gaga to debut their new song "Die With a Smile" during the encore.