9-1-1's Angela Bassett praises 'new and surprising' arc for Buck after Tommy kiss

Angela Bassett has revealed she had no idea that 9-1-1 bosses were going to make Evan 'Buck' Buckley queer, a storyline that many had felt was years in the making, only finding out after the scenes were shot.

The actress, who plays Athena Grant, also revealed she had only watched the scenes on April 5, the day after it aired on ABC. "

just saw it today! I was a little behind, so I had to go to Hulu and catch up on it," the Oscar-nominated actress told Variety. "He was quite the ladies’ man from the beginning — the wild card — so this is something new and surprising for him as well."

© Chris Willard Angela Bassett as Athena Grant in 9-1-1 season 7 episode one

Angela also revealed that after discovering that the scenes had been shot, she asked Oliver how he felt about it: "So I asked him, I said, 'How was it?' He said: 'When you close your eyes, it all feels the same.'"

The hit show, which moved to ABC for its seventh season, surprised fans when in its 100th episode the character of Buck, whom many had viewed as queer-coded, came to the realization that he had feelings for a man.

© Chris Willard Buck and Tommy kissed in 9-1-1's 100th episode

Season seven episode four, 'Buck, Bothered and Bewildered', saw the character grow jealous over Eddie Diaz's new friendship with Tommy Kinard, only for Buck to understand by the end that it was never Eddie's friendship he was worried about but rather Tommy's attention, and the pair kissed.

A promo trailer for episode five, the mid-season finale, reveals that Eddie will accidentally crash Buck's first date with Tommy.

9-1-1 7x05 promo teases date between Buck and Tommy

The clip, which you can watch above, reveals that Buck and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) head out for pizza on their first date, only for it to appear that Tommy picks up on Buck's hesitancy.

Things then get worse for Buck as Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and his girlfriend Marisol (Edy Ganem) are at the same restaurant.