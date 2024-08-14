Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's 'normal' home life — and sweet perks for 8 grandkids

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the best grandparents any kid could ask for.

The Overboard co-stars, who have been together for over 40 years, are not only parents to four kids, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell, their first child together, but are also proud grandparents to a growing brood of grandchildren: Oliver's kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, ten, Kate's kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, five, plus Wyatt's kids, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

Their most recent addition to the family, Boone, is Wyatt's second son with wife Meredith Hagner, and she just gave insight into what her in-laws are really like as grandparents.

Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

Speaking with Us Weekly at the premiere of her new AppleTV+ series, Bad Monkey, which also stars Vince Vaughn, she unsurprisingly said: "Oh they're the best," adding: "They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

The Search Party star and her husband, who she married in 2019, have a pretty lucky set-up, as not only are Goldie and Kurt their kids' grandparents, but they're their neighbors too.

She went on: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," and revealed: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

© Getty Meredith and Wyatt with the family in 2018

And despite their A-List status, the couple are truly mom, "Pa," grandma and grandpa at heart. Meredith, recalling when she first met them after starting to date their son in 2016, shared: "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]."

Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983, and welcomed Wyatt, 38, in 1986. The First Wives Club actress shares her firstborns Kate, 45, and Oliver, 47, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1982. Kurt shares son Boston, 44, with Season Hubley, to whom he was married from 1979 to 1983.

© Getty The actress with her sister-in-law Kate

Meredith also had a sweet shout-out for her hubby of course, adding: "My husband is, like, a dream of a dad," and emphasizing: "I feel like life's really good right now, and I'm, again, I'm very grateful."

© Instagram She welcomed her second son five months ago

While Meredith kept both of her pregnancies and now details about her children largely private, last month, she opened up about having suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant and welcoming her second son Boone.

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019

Describing him as a "rainbow baby," a term used to describe a child born after a family has experienced the loss of a baby, be it by miscarriage or a stillbirth, she shared on Instagram Stories: "I lost my last baby in the early second trimester. It was horrendous. Sharing this because I thought it would break me and I felt so alone until realizing it was so common. If this has been you — I'm with you."

In a subsequent photo, she noted that it "feels really unnatural for me to share personal things on here," however: "I think it's so important to destigmatize such a common experience. Women are strong as hell I've learned."