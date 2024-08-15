Goldie Hawn's kids Kate and Oliver Hudson reveal rare insight into their sibling bond

Kate and Oliver Hudson are the epitome of sibling goals; they may tease each other and occasionally fight, but ultimately, they love each other deeply and share a tight bond thanks to the trauma they experienced in childhood.

This week, the pair hosted guests Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore on their Sibling Revelry podcast; the actors starred on the hit show This Is Us as a mother-son duo.

While discussing sibling dynamics, Kate and Oliver delved into how their shared trauma and abandonment by their father brought them closer together.

Recommended video You may also like Oliver Hudson talks teenage son dating as sister Kate Hudson opens up about her 6ft 2 nephew

"We went through every trauma together; everything that we experienced was together…nannies that put us to sleep at four in the afternoon," Kate revealed.

The pair laughed about their early bedtime with Sterling and Mandy, and Oliver revealed that sometimes the brother-sister-duo would go without dinner thanks to their overzealous nannies.

Before their mother, Goldie Hawn, and her long-time partner, Kurt Russell, became the ultimate Hollywood couple, the Overboard actress was married to singer Bill Hudson from 1976 until their divorce in 1982.

© Kevin Winter Oliver and Kate grew up estranged from their father, Bill Hudson

After their split, Bill left the family, and the siblings credit Kurt as their true father, lovingly calling him 'Pa'.

Kate went on to explain that her brother was "horrible" growing up and that they would fight all the time, to which Oliver candidly explained, "When there's trauma involved in that family, you're sort of fending for yourself…I didn't have the capacity to give Kate what she needed as a little sister."

Despite their childhood dynamic, the Almost Famous actress said that everything changed once Oliver went to college. "When he went to college and came back, we were so tight. When I was going through my divorce- Oliver is really a ride-or-die paternal figure…Oliver was there all the time."

© Getty Images Goldie and Bill were married from 1976 until 1982

Kate and Oliver told their guests that they now have vastly different philosophies when it comes to raising their children. Oliver revealed that he takes a more hands-off approach to parenting, letting his kids "watch anything", including the horror film Hereditary, which Kate's son, Bing, watched with his cousins for the first time.

"When he was like nine, [he] came home and had watched like three horror films…[it was] traumatizing," Kate quipped on the podcast.

"I believe in independence…I let them figure [expletive] out," Oliver returned. Kate's older brother told Sterling and Mandy that when his kids visit their aunt, they can't believe the rules she enforces.

© Instagram Oliver Hudson shares Wilder, Bodhi and Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett

"I drink in front of my kids, I smoke cigarettes in front of my kids, I curse in front of my kids, I do everything that I do in front of my kids because it's me," Oliver said.

"I let them do their thing; I want to be me in front of them. I'm not going to hide anything."

On the other hand, Kate explained that she believes the opposite of her brother; "I'm just more of a believer in structure," she said.

© Photo: Instagram Kate has three children: Ryder, 20, Bing, 13, and Rani, 5

"I think that kids have less anxiety when they understand what the rules are. I think it's good for them to want to break them, I think it's good to have that kind of…if you're not back before bedtime before it gets dark, then you're not going to ride your bike tomorrow."

In classic sibling style, Oliver quipped, "She still blends Bing's food, and Bing is 14."