Michelle Obama is a vision in blue as she makes rare comments about her late mother at Democratic Convention

Michelle Obama commanded the stage at the Democratic Convention, earning a well-deserved standing ovation from an enthusiastic crowd at the United Center.

The former First Lady, dressed in an elegant navy blue suit, delivered a speech that resonated deeply with the audience, particularly as she touched on personal memories of her late mother, a subject she rarely discusses publicly.

As Michelle took the stage as the penultimate speaker of the evening, the room was filled with anticipation.

Recommended video You may also like Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Her presence alone was enough to electrify the atmosphere, and the standing ovation she received was a testament to the respect and admiration the public holds for her. But it was her heartfelt words that truly captivated the audience.

Reflecting on the recent tumultuous developments in the country, Michelle spoke candidly about the grief she has felt, not only due to the state of the nation but also from the profound loss of her mother, Marian Robinson who died on May 3, 2024 at the age of 86.

© Bill Clark Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during day two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

"Until recently, I had mourned the dimming of hope in our country," she confessed. "But recently, I’ve started to feel that hope spreading again."

In a rare and touching tribute, Michelle shared the impact her mother had on her life, emphasizing the strong values instilled in her from an early age.

© MANDEL NGAN Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks about her late mother

"My mother believed in the promise of this country, and she made sure I understood that belief," she said, her voice filled with emotion. "Those same values are what Kamala Harris and I built our lives on."

Drawing a powerful connection between her own upbringing and that of Vice President Kamala Harris, Michelle highlighted the commonalities between their mothers, despite the vast ocean that separated them.

"Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country," she remarked, drawing nods of agreement from the crowd.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is a vision in blue

Michelle went on to extol Kamala's qualifications, emphasizing her readiness for the role she now seeks. "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment," she declared with confidence. "She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency."

The former First Lady’s words carried the weight of both endorsement and encouragement, serving as a reminder that despite the challenges, hope and progress are still possible. "America, hope is making a comeback," she asserted, her voice resonating with optimism.

As expected, Michelle did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room: the legacy of former President Donald Trump. While her criticisms were delivered with her characteristic grace, they were no less pointed. She contrasted Trump’s scandals and shortcomings with Kamala’s years of dedicated service and accomplishments.

"Kamala understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward," Michelle stated, alluding to the disparities in how success and failure are often judged based on race and privilege. "We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth."

She continued, highlighting the differences in accountability faced by people like Trump versus those who don’t have the same safety nets. "If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance," she said, her tone sharp with the realities of such double standards.

© Chip Somodevilla Michelle got a standing ovation as she wowed the crowds

Michelle grew more direct as she addressed the crowd, taking a well-aimed jab at Trump’s fear-mongering tactics. "He did everything in his power to try to make people fear us," she noted, referring to his divisive rhetoric during his time in office.

In one of the most powerful moments of her speech, Michelle highlighted Trump’s narrow worldview, which she suggested was rooted in his insecurities. "His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said, her words met with roaring applause.

And then, with a touch of her signature wit, Michelle delivered a line that brought the house down: "Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs?'" The crowd erupted, clearly enjoying the former First Lady's sharp humor.

But Michelle’s message wasn’t just about humor; it was a call to action and a reminder of the stakes at play. "It’s his same old con," she said, her tone serious once more. "Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better."

See some of the best moments from day two...

© Andrew Harnik Michelle embraces Obama Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention



© MANDEL NGAN Obama speaks Obama gave a passionate speech: "Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, between the real Americans who of course support him and the outsiders who don't," he said. "And he wants you to think that you'll be richer and safer, if you will just give him the power to put those other people back in their place." "It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy whose act has, let's face it, gotten pretty stale," he added. "We do not need four more years a bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before. And we all know that the sequel is usually worse." "America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris."

© Andrew Harnik Kamala's husband arrives Second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke fondly of Kamala: "She stands up to bullies -- just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well -- and hates when they're treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity in how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength."

