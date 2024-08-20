Tim Walz reveals the unusual way he met his wife Gwen Walz

Since becoming the Democrats' vice presidential candidate in the election, Tim Walz has won the hearts of many — but his own heart belongs squarely to his wife of 30 years, Gwen Walz.

© Getty Images Tim Walz and wife Gwen

Opening up in an 'Ask Me A Question' session on Instagram Stories, Tim answered a question that had been on many people's minds: just how did he meet his wife? Many people might already know that they met while both teaching in Alliance, Nebraska — but the Minnesota governor revealed that there was more to their story that meets the eye.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images Tim Walz and his wife Gwen cheer for their daughter Hope at the start of her soccer game Tuesday, September 25, 2018

"Gwen and I met when we were teaching out in Alliance, Nebraska," he confirmed. "We had an old band room and the school was out of space so they divided it with a temporary divider, and we taught on both sides of the room."

It couldn't have been easy sharing a classroom, yet clearly they both made it work and the close quarters only brought them closer. While they were teaching in the same classroom, they decided to explore their connection further.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images In the living room of their Mankato home, Sunday, July 8, 2018, Minnesota candidate for governor Tim Walz and his wife Gwen

"We went to a movie, and I guess the next 30 years is history," Tim added. It appeared that the governor knew early on that he and Gwen were meant to be, as while they were watching the Michael Douglas movie Falling Down, he leaned in for a kiss. Gwen explained that she declined, but he told her: "That's fine, but you should know I'm going to marry you."

It was after they tied the knot that they would move to Mankato, Minnesota where Tim taught at Mankato West High School, coaching the footbal team to its first state championship, and becoming a faculty advisor to the school's first gay-straight alliance in 1999.

© Star Tribune via Getty Images Gwen and Tim Walz hold hands in front of their daughter, Hope, during the 2022 State DFL Convention

Tim described his marriage as: "the best thing that happened to me." Now, the couple are still going strong as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on June 4, 1994.

Gwen has been a major support to her husband — not just in his role as governor, but in his campaign to be vice president. Attending the Democratic National Convention, the 58-year-old shared an adorable behind the scenes photo with Tim, who put his arms around her as they faced an overwhelmingly large audience. The photo was taken from behind them but it was apparent how much he loves his wife.

She captioned the photo: "I’m just amazed — what a beautiful and emotional first night of the Democratic National Convention. The enthusiasm was contagious!"