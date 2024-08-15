Inside Tim Walz's unexpected finances — and how his net worth compares to Kamala Harris, J.D. Vance

Tim Walz has been thrust into the national spotlight in the past two weeks, going from locally known governor to political superstar ever since Kamala Harris announced him as her running mate in the 2024 race for president on August 6.

In that short time, countless details and anecdotes have resurfaced about the Minnesota governor, though far from in a controversial or "he's canceled" inducing way.

Instead, America has fallen for his kind policies, thoughtful and inclusive takes, his unifying personality, and heartwarming, inspiring details about his family.

Recommended video You may also like Michelle and Barack Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Also making waves are his personal finances, though only for how they stand out in a sea of millionaire politicians with countless investments.

Here's what we know about Walz's net worth, and why it's a stark contrast to the finances of those like Harris, and Walz's opponent J.D. Vance.

© Facebook/Getty Walz was a teacher, in the Army National Guard, a congressman, and governor

Walz's salary, net worth and finances

Walz's finances turned heads because of the fact that he does not invest in any stocks, bonds or other securities, according to a U.S. House disclosure in 2019, and he does not have real estate investments either, ABC News reports.

He earned a high school teacher's salary for the decade or so that he worked as an educator, as a congressman, which he was from 2007 to 2019, he earned the standard representative's salary of $174,000, and as governor of Minnesota, a role he assumed in 2019, he earns $127,629 annually.

© Instagram He and his wife Gwen Walz have two kids

MORE: Tim Walz shares unseen photos from time with Kamala Harris in unexpected post

Because he sold his family home when he moved into the St. Paul governor's mansion, and because of the aforementioned lack of investments, Walz's net worth is estimated to be in the mid six-figures.

© Getty Vance has a background in Silicon Valley tech and venture capital

J.D. Vance's net worth

Donald Trump's running mate's finances tell a different story. Though he documented his journey growing up in poverty in his book Hillbilly Elegy, he has spent more of his career in venture capital than as a senator, which he has been since 2022.

Though as a senator he also has a $174k salary, financial disclosures show he earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from his investments and book royalties, and in 2022, he made over $1million.

© Getty He and his wife Usha met at Yale Law School

MORE: Meet Kamala Harris' VP Tim Walz's 3 siblings

Between his investments, property, plus his wife Usha Vance's lawyer salary, the Wall Street Journal reports their net worth sits between $4 million and $10 million.

© Getty Harris had been DA, state AG, senator, and VP

Kamala Harris' net worth

Harris launched her career in the mid 1990s when she began working at the district attorney's office in Alameda County, California, before becoming DA of San Francisco, then attorney general of California, and later a senator.

MORE: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff reveals sweet bond with Tim Walz as she makes big plans

When she ran for president in 2020, she released 15 years of tax returns, which documented her financial trajectory, and how they changed when she married Doug Emhoff in 2014. As attorney general, she made $160k a year, though Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, had a salary of over $1million in addition to earnings from several investments.

© Getty She and her husband have been married for ten years

Still, though at one point they had a joint income of over $3million, Emhoff sold many of his stocks when his wife became senator, and left his job as an entertainment lawyer when she launched her first presidential campaign, decreasing their salary to about $450,000, per ABC.

Nonetheless, between remaining investments and real estate assets, Forbes reports they boast a net worth of around $8 million.