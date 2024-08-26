Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka, 7, honors her late dad in the sweetest way possible

Bianka Bryant took on a heartwarming role at a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game, where she honored her late father, Kobe Bryant, in the most touching way.

The seven-year-old, joined by her mother Vanessa Bryant, stepped up to the pitcher's mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Dodgers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, August 25.

It was a moment filled with emotion and pride as the young Bryant carried on her father’s legacy in a way that brought a smile to the faces of fans and family alike.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Bianka showcased her budding athleticism as she wound up and delivered an impressive pitch down the plate at Dodger Stadium.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka, 7, honors her dad

The pitch was expertly caught by none other than Dodgers star Mookie Betts, adding a special touch to an already unforgettable moment.

Vanessa, 42, was by her daughter’s side, beaming with pride as she watched Bianka shine in the spotlight.

© Icon Sportswire Vanessa Bryant walks her daughter Bianca Bryant, the daughter of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, walk out to throw the first pitch before a MLB baseball game

Both Vanessa and her daughters — Natalia, 21, Bianka, and Capri, 5 — wore matching Dodgers jerseys, each emblazoned with the iconic No. 24 on the back. The number is synonymous with Kobe, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 at the age of 41, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

This heartfelt moment wasn’t the first time a member of the Bryant family has taken the mound at a Dodgers game.

© Icon Sportswire Bianca Bryant prepares to throw out the first pitch

Just last year, Natalia had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, following in her father’s footsteps. Kobe himself had done the same nearly 25 years earlier, in June 2000.

Attendees at the August 25 game were treated to a special edition Kobe Bryant jersey, a thoughtful nod to the Los Angeles sports icon.

© Instagram Bianca prepares to honor her father

The jerseys, designed with a striking snake print and featuring gold and black accents, paid tribute to Kobe’s "Black Mamba" persona. Both of his iconic numbers — 8 and 24 — were prominently displayed, reminding everyone of the indelible mark Kobe left on the world of basketball.

The tribute game also coincided with the day after the city’s annual Kobe Bryant Day, officially recognized on August 24th in both Los Angeles and Orange County. The date, 8/24, fittingly corresponds with the two numbers Kobe wore during his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dodgers’ event was just one of several ways the city celebrated the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant that week.

© Getty Vanessa Bryant, with Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

In addition to the Bryant family’s participation, the Dodgers pulled out all the stops to make the day memorable for fans.

On the preceding Saturday, those attending the game received Showtime Lakers T-shirts, as well as a special cartoon illustration of the legendary Lakers players wearing Dodgers uniforms. It was a clever and heartfelt way to intertwine the histories of two of L.A.’s most beloved sports franchises.

Adding to the festivities, Lakers legends such as Michael Cooper, A.C. Green, Kurt Rambis, Byron Scott, Mychal Thompson, and James Worthy made special appearances. These basketball icons took part in a pre-game ceremony, where they too threw out first pitches, further cementing the evening as a unique fusion of L.A.’s basketball and baseball cultures.

The night concluded with a spectacular Lakers-themed drone show, lighting up the sky and leaving fans in awe. It was a fitting tribute to Kobe, a man who always aimed to reach new heights, both literally and figuratively.