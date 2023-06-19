Vanessa Bryant's emotional Father's Day tribute to Kobe Bryant has fans in tears

Kobe Bryant's widow marked Father's Day with a series of photos of her late husband

Father's Day is likely a difficult time for the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, following the death of her husband in 2020.

Kobe sadly died in a helicopter crash, which also killed his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Despite the devastating loss, Vanessa made sure to mark Father's Day, sharing a series of sweet videos and photos.

Vanessa and Kobe's other daughters, Natalia Diamante Bryant, 20, Bianka Bella Bryant, six, and Capri Kobe Bryant, who turns three on Tuesday, appeared in the sentimental post too, with Vanessa captioning the tribute: "Happy Father's Day to the very best girl daddy."

© Getty Vanessa Bryant, with Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

The post was flooded with support from fans and friends of Vanessa and Kobe, with David Beckham writing: "Best daddy," with endless heart emojis and crying emojis appearing in the comments section.

Vanessa's friend Ciara all sent her love, while footballer Sydney Leroux wrote: "The absolute best."

Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband and daughter earlier this week too, sharing a mural of the pair which appears courtside at Wilson Park in LA.

© Instagram Vanessa Bryant with the new mural to Kobe and Gigi

She also posted a message for her husband on what would have been his 44th birthday in August 2022. The star took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of her and Kobe.

The photo saw Kobe sporting a Lakers t-shirt, the only team he ever played for during his two-decade NBA career, and he is holding on tightly to Vanessa, who is smiling ear to ear in the adorable portrait.

© Photo: Getty Images Kobe and Vanessa were together for over 20 years

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!" alongside the hashtag #44 and a red heart emoji.

How did Kobe Bryant die?

The LA Lakers player died alongside his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in California, whilst traveling to a basketball training session.

The pair's death certificates, obtained by The Sun, listed their cause of death as blunt force trauma.

© Photo: Getty Images Kobe and Gigi both loved basketball

They were laid to rest in a private funeral in California, followed by a wider, public memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

