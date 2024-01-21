Vanessa Bryant's heartfelt ode to Kobe as she celebrates daughter Natalia's 21st birthday

Vanessa Bryant recently celebrated a significant milestone in her family, honoring her eldest daughter Natalia's 21st birthday with a heartfelt message.

The proud mother, who recently enjoyed a festive holiday season with her family, took to Instagram on Friday to share her love and admiration for her firstborn.

Accompanied by a video montage filled with cherished memories and set to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday," Vanessa's post expressed her deep pride in Natalia.

"Happy 21st birthday @nataliabryant!!! We love you so much!!!!," Vanessa wrote.

As a philanthropist and wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, she praised Natalia for her many admirable qualities, describing her as everything a parent could hope and pray for.

Vanessa also shared a nostalgic photo of Kobe, taken courtside the day after Natalia was born, capturing a tender moment where he still wore the hospital bracelet from her birth.

The image, underscored by The Temptations' "My Girl," was a touching reminder of Kobe's role as the 'Best Girl Daddy.'

The loss of Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gia, in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020, remains a poignant memory for the family.

Despite the loss, the family's love and support for each other continue to shine through.

Family friend Ciara joined in the birthday celebrations, posting a selfie with Natalia and extending her warm wishes.

"Happy Birthday Nani Boo @nataliabryant! The Big 21!! Wow! I’m so proud of you and how you’ve been killing it! Keep shining mama! We love you so much!," she wrote, reflecting the close bond they share.

Model Naomi Campbell and screenwriter Patty Rodriguez also sent their heartfelt messages. Naomi's simple yet affectionate "Happy 21st birthday @nataliabryant" and Patty's admiration for Natalia's growth and talent added to the chorus of well-wishes.

Natalia, beyond her modeling career, which saw her making a debut with Versace in 2023, is also a dedicated third-year film student at USC.

Her recent venture into directing marks a new chapter in her creative journey. Speaking with Town & Country, she shared her enthusiasm for being involved in both fashion and filmmaking, "They’re both collaborative, and you meet so many different people."

