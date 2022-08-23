Vanessa Bryant makes sentimental tribute to Kobe Bryant for his birthday Still so heartbreaking

Over two years after the devastating and untimely death of Kobe Bryant, his wife of nearly twenty years, Vanessa Bryant, is still honoring his life.

Kobe tragically passed away on 26 January, 2020, alongside his daughter, thirteen-year-old Gianna Bryant, after a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, California.

Now, on what would have been his 44th birthday, Vanessa is remembering him and their time together. The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, making fans emotional and nostalgic as she shared a heartwarming photo of the two together.

The photo sees Kobe sporting a Lakers t-shirt, the only team he ever played for during his two decade NBA career, and he is holding on tightly to Vanessa, who is smiling ear to ear in the adorable portrait.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!" alongside the hashtag #44 and a red heart emoji.

Messages of support immediately poured in from fans and celebrities alike, extending ongoing support to Vanessa and a happy birthday to the iconic basketball player.

Vanessa has been continuously supported by members of the basketball community, such as Michael Jordan at the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Mario Lopez, Kyle Richards, Lily Collins, and Naomi Campbell all left a string of hearts in the comments section, and Khloe Kardashian, a longtime friend of the Bryant family, wrote: "Happy birthday. I love you V!!!"

Fans also wrote: "Sending love darling," and: "Happy Birthday Kobe! You are so missed," as well as: "Happy birthday to your love," plus the official Lakers Instagram account commented: "Happy birthday, KB." They also shared a tribute on their own page, writing in the caption: "Forever. Happy Birthday Kobe."

Vanessa testified for her lawsuit against the Los Angeles county on 19 August

Vanessa has been receiving extra support from her friends in recent weeks, as she just testified in a Los Angeles federal courthouse amid her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. The lawsuit was prompted after she learned that sheriff's deputies had privately shared photos of victims' remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter, and seven other passengers.

With singers Ciara and Monica, two of her best friends, by her side, she opened up about the trauma the invasion of privacy caused for her. She said: "I felt like I wanted to run down the block and just scream, but I couldn't escape. I can't escape my body."

