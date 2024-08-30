Angelina Jolie sparks romance reports with rapper Akala as they leave hotel in Venice together

Angelina Jolie has sparked romance rumors, this time with whispers of a budding relationship with British rapper and political activist Akala.

The two were recently spotted leaving a hotel together in Venice, Italy, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star has reportedly been seeing the 40-year-old journalist and author for over a year, according to In Touch.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

The publication suggests that Akala joined Angelina and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May last year.

The duo was also said to have enjoyed dinner together in Milan six months later, sparking further curiosity about their connection.

© TRIO Angelina Jolie seen with rapper Akala as they are seen leaving the hotel to attend the the Maria premiere during the Venice Film Festival

Akala, whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley, first gained fame as a rapper before transitioning into political activism.

He has been a vocal supporter of social justice causes, even endorsing former Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn during the 2017 UK general election.

© Joseph Okpako Akala has been linked to Angelina since last year

Notably, Akala is the younger brother of the acclaimed singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite, known for her string of hits in the early 2000s, including her debut album A Little Deeper, which won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

But Akala isn’t the only man linked to Angelina recently. The Maleficent star has also been rumored to be seeing Broadway composer Justin Levine.

© Ernesto Ruscio Angelina Jolie was sparked romance reports in Venice

Justin, a Tony Award-winning talent, was involved in the Broadway production of The Outsiders, a musical that Angelina produced. According to In Touch, Justin co-wrote the book and score for the play, with Angelina's daughter Vivienne even working as a producer’s assistant on the project.

These latest romance rumors come five years after Angelina was declared legally single from Brad Pitt, following a high-profile split that has yet to see a finalized divorce due to ongoing custody battles.

© Getty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016

Their marriage came to an abrupt end in 2016 after a widely reported incident on a private plane, during which Angelina claimed in court documents that Brad had assaulted her and some of their six children. Brad has consistently denied these allegations.Since her separation from Brad, Angelina has been linked to other high-profile figures, including musician The Weeknd.

Despite the speculation surrounding her love life, Angelina has made it clear that she’s cautious about diving back into the dating world, admitting she has a “very long list of no’s” when it comes to finding love again.

In a candid moment, she acknowledged that she has “been alone for a long time now” but remains open to the possibility of a new relationship.Reflecting on her life post-Brad, Angelina has spoken about the importance of her six children—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15—in keeping her grounded. “I have six very capable children,” she shared in an interview with E!.

“Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched, and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

Despite the challenges of the past few years, including her ongoing legal battles with Brad, Angelina has found strength in her close-knit family. “We’re such a team, so I am very, very lucky,” she added. “I’m always the one who worries, but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”