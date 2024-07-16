Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of taking 'intrusive' measures amid ongoing divorce battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's lengthy and contentious battle over their divorce isn't letting up any time soon.

Though the former couple initially split in 2016 after tying the knot in 2014 — they started dating in 2005 — they have yet to finalize their divorce, and are instead still in the middle of a bifurcated divorce, meaning that their marriage has been dissolved and they are legally single, but other aspects of their divorce are still up for dispute.

At the center of their ongoing legal battle is their French vineyard and estate, Château Miraval, where they married and where their twins Vivienne and Knox were born, specifically the F1 actor's challenge of his ex-wife's sale of her stake in it.

Brad & Angelina's Bitter Ongoing Legal Battle

They have been at odds over the property since 2021, when Angelina sold the holding company in control of her 50% share of the winery (Nouvel) for $67 million (to Stoli), and Brad, who still owns his half, subsequently sued her over the decision, claiming she was aiming to inflict harm on him amid their divorce.

Back in March, when part of Brad's claims against Angelina were dismissed by a judge, her legal team told Entertainment Tonight: "Mr. Pitt's lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt's complaint."

Based on that argument, Angelina's team requested Brad disclose his third-party communications he has had about their infamous 2016 private plane incident — Angelina has stated the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-husband during that flight led to their split — which his legal team has now slammed as "intrusive."

In court documents obtained by People, Brad's legal team requested for Angelina's motion to be denied, describing it as "wide-ranging and intrusive" and a "sensationalist fishing expedition."

They further criticized Angelina for trying to bring to light conversations Brad had with some of "his most trusted advisors" about "sensitive" issues, such as the "therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, 'drug and alcohol testing' he has allegedly undergone, his alleged 'overuse or abuse of alcohol,' and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight."

Though they emphasized that the "private, third-party communications" are not relevant to the case, they accused Angelina of wanting them "anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple's divorce case."

Brad and his legal team's new claims come some months after a judge ruled in his favor in his request that Angelina produce several years' worth of non-disclosure agreements, in an attempt to dispel her argument that she didn't sell her stakes of Miraval to Brad because of an NDA.

Brad and Angelina share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just turned 16.

Many of the kids have long been rumored to be estranged from their father, and several have moved to drop his last name from their own.