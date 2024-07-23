Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will both premiere movies at Venice Film Festival next month

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt appear to be poised for a potential public reunion next month.

Once Hollywood's favorites, the former couple have been embroiled in a contentious legal battle over their divorce for eight years, ever since splitting up in 2016.

And though in the past eight years they seem to have managed to not cross each other's paths at major Hollywood events and award shows, the upcoming Venice International Film Festival might change that.

As their legal battle, which is largely pertaining to settling a dispute over their French vineyard and estate, forges on, both Angelina and Brad will have new films premiere at the annual, star-studded festival, which begins on August 28.

Angelina, who last premiered a movie in 2021, Marvel's Eternals, will showcase Maria, a biopic dedicated to the life of famed opera singer Maria Callas, directed by Pablo Larraín, who also directed the Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana biopics, Jackie and Spencer, starring Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart, respectively.

The film also stars The Power of the Dog breakout Kodi Smit-McPhee, plus Haluk Bilginer — as Jackie Kennedy's former husband Aristotle Onassis — Valeria Golino, and Pierfrancesco Favino, among others.

© Getty Angelina last attended the Venice Film Festival in 2007, with Brad

Meanwhile, Brad is reuniting with frequent co-star George Clooney, to premiere their film Wolfs, a comedy thriller.

Directed by Jon Watts and also starring Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan, among others, the action movie follows two lone wolf fixers who are forced to work together to cover up the same high-profile crime.

© Getty The former couple with their children in Venice in 2007

Maria is part of the in-competition lineup, while Wolfs will premiere out of competition. Angelina last attended the Venice Film Festival in 2007 when she supported Brad for the premiere of The Assassination of Jesse James, while Brad last attended in 2022 for the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which he produced.

© Getty Brad last attended in 2022

Brad and Angelina were legally declared single in 2019, and are instead still in the middle of a bifurcated divorce, meaning that their marriage has been dissolved and they are legally single, but other aspects of their divorce are still up for dispute.

© Getty Angelina had her children by her side when she last premiered a movie, Eternals, in 2001

They had tied the knot in 2014, though they started dating in 2005, and are parents to six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just turned 16.

Many of the kids have long been rumored to be estranged from their father, and several have moved to drop his last name from their own, including his eldest sons, daughter Zahara, and most recently Shiloh, who filed a motion to change her last name to just Jolie as soon as she turned 18.